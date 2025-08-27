Taylor Swift’s Exes: Complete Timeline Of Her Famous Relationships Before Engagement To Travis Kelce — Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles And....
Jake Gyllenhaal (2010–2011)
Their brief but intense romance became the foundation for the Red album. Songs like “All Too Well” (the 10-minute version) and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” cemented Jake as one of her most talked-about exes.
Conor Kennedy (2012)
Taylor’s summer fling with the Kennedy family scion saw her spending time at the Kennedy compound. The romance inspired songs like “Begin Again.”
Harry Styles (2012–2013)
Taylor’s relationship with the One Direction star was short but iconic, spawning hits like “Style” and “Out of the Woods.” Despite the breakup, both have spoken warmly of each other since.
Calvin Harris (2015–2016)
Her longest relationship before Joe Alwyn, Taylor and the Scottish DJ dated for over a year. They even co-wrote Rihanna’s hit “This Is What You Came For.” Their breakup got messy online but ended without lasting bitterness.
Tom Hiddleston (2016)
Their brief but very public romance complete with paparazzi photos and the “I T.S.” shirt sparked widespread media attention. “Getaway Car” is believed to reflect their rebound relationship.
Joe Alwyn (2016–2023)
Taylor’s most private and longest relationship to date, her six-year romance with the British actor inspired much of her Reputation, Lover, Folklore, and Evermore eras. Their quiet breakup in 2023 shocked fans.
