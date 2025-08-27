Advertisement
NewsPhotosTaylor Swift’s Exes: Complete Timeline Of Her Famous Relationships Before Engagement To Travis Kelce — Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles And....
Taylor Swift’s Exes: Complete Timeline Of Her Famous Relationships Before Engagement To Travis Kelce — Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles And....

Taylor Swift’s dating history has always fascinated fans, not only because of her star-studded exes but also because of how her relationships have shaped her music. Some inspired heartfelt love songs, while others became the subject of sharp breakup anthems. Here’s a complete timeline of Taylor’s romantic history — including a few men who weren’t technically her exes, but left a mark on her story.
Updated:Aug 27, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Jake Gyllenhaal (2010–2011)

Jake Gyllenhaal (2010–2011)

Their brief but intense romance became the foundation for the Red album. Songs like “All Too Well” (the 10-minute version) and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” cemented Jake as one of her most talked-about exes.

 

Conor Kennedy (2012)

Conor Kennedy (2012)

Taylor’s summer fling with the Kennedy family scion saw her spending time at the Kennedy compound. The romance inspired songs like “Begin Again.”

 

Harry Styles (2012–2013)

Harry Styles (2012–2013)

Taylor’s relationship with the One Direction star was short but iconic, spawning hits like “Style” and “Out of the Woods.” Despite the breakup, both have spoken warmly of each other since.

 

Calvin Harris (2015–2016)

Calvin Harris (2015–2016)

Her longest relationship before Joe Alwyn, Taylor and the Scottish DJ dated for over a year. They even co-wrote Rihanna’s hit “This Is What You Came For.” Their breakup got messy online but ended without lasting bitterness.

Tom Hiddleston (2016)

Tom Hiddleston (2016)

Their brief but very public romance complete with paparazzi photos and the “I T.S.” shirt sparked widespread media attention. “Getaway Car” is believed to reflect their rebound relationship.

 

Joe Alwyn (2016–2023)

Joe Alwyn (2016–2023)

Taylor’s most private and longest relationship to date, her six-year romance with the British actor inspired much of her Reputation, Lover, Folklore, and Evermore eras. Their quiet breakup in 2023 shocked fans.

 

