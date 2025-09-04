Teachers' Day 2025: 7 Inspiring Teacher-Student Films To Watch On OTT Platforms
This Teachers' Day, celebrate the mentors who inspire, guide, and shape our lives by watching films that beautifully capture the bond between teachers and students.
Super 30 (2019)
Available on: JioHotstar
Based on the real-life story of mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 showcases how one dedicated teacher transforms the lives of underprivileged students by coaching them for the IIT entrance exam.
Taare Zameen Par (2007)
Available on: JioHotstar
A heartwarming film that highlights the role of a compassionate teacher in identifying and nurturing the unique abilities of a dyslexic child, showing how empathy in education can change lives.
Hichki (2018)
Available on: ZEE5
Hichki tells the inspiring story of a teacher with Tourette Syndrome who refuses to give up on her students from an under-resourced background, proving that determination and belief go a long way.
Chak De! India (2007)
Available on: Prime Video
While primarily a sports drama, this film beautifully explores the bond between a coach and his team, emphasising discipline, trust, and leadership in shaping young minds.
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Available on: JioHotstar
This Hollywood classic celebrates unconventional teaching methods and the power of literature to inspire students to think freely, dream big, and seize the day.
Black
Available on: Netflix
Black is a powerful portrayal of a teacher-student relationship that breaks barriers of disability and communication, showing the transformative power of education.
The Great Debaters (2007)
Available on: Prime Video
Based on a true story, this film follows a professor who inspires his students to form the college’s first debate team, challenging racial and social norms of the time.
