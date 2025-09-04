Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955671https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/teachers-day-2025-7-inspiring-teacher-student-films-to-watch-on-ott-platforms-2955671
NewsPhotosTeachers' Day 2025: 7 Inspiring Teacher-Student Films To Watch On OTT Platforms
photoDetails

Teachers' Day 2025: 7 Inspiring Teacher-Student Films To Watch On OTT Platforms

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Teachers' Day 2025:

1/8
Teachers' Day 2025:

This Teachers' Day, celebrate the mentors who inspire, guide, and shape our lives by watching films that beautifully capture the bond between teachers and students.

Follow Us

Super 30 (2019)

2/8
Super 30 (2019)

Available on: JioHotstar 

Based on the real-life story of mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 showcases how one dedicated teacher transforms the lives of underprivileged students by coaching them for the IIT entrance exam.

Follow Us

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

3/8
Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Available on: JioHotstar

A heartwarming film that highlights the role of a compassionate teacher in identifying and nurturing the unique abilities of a dyslexic child, showing how empathy in education can change lives.

Follow Us

Hichki (2018)

4/8
Hichki (2018)

Available on: ZEE5

Hichki tells the inspiring story of a teacher with Tourette Syndrome who refuses to give up on her students from an under-resourced background, proving that determination and belief go a long way.

Follow Us

Chak De! India (2007)

5/8
Chak De! India (2007)

Available on: Prime Video

While primarily a sports drama, this film beautifully explores the bond between a coach and his team, emphasising discipline, trust, and leadership in shaping young minds.

Follow Us

Dead Poets Society (1989)

6/8
Dead Poets Society (1989)

Available on: JioHotstar

This Hollywood classic celebrates unconventional teaching methods and the power of literature to inspire students to think freely, dream big, and seize the day.

Follow Us

Black

7/8
Black

Available on: Netflix

Black is a powerful portrayal of a teacher-student relationship that breaks barriers of disability and communication, showing the transformative power of education.

Follow Us

The Great Debaters (2007)

8/8
The Great Debaters (2007)

Available on: Prime Video

Based on a true story, this film follows a professor who inspires his students to form the college’s first debate team, challenging racial and social norms of the time.

Follow Us
Happy Teachers Day2025 teachers dayteacher day cardteachers day quotesteachers day greetingteachers day greeting cardteachers day lineshappy teachers day card wisheshappy teachers day quotesHappy Teachers' DayTeachers Day 2025Super 30Taare Zameen ParHichkiChak De! IndiaDead Poets SocietyblackThe Great DebatersEntertainmentteachers day movies
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
India’s New Mileage KING! THIS Creta-Rival SUV Sets New Record With 28+ Kmpl Fuel-Efficiency
camera icon16
title
Long Weekend 2025
Long Weekend 2025: 15 Best Travel Destinations Within 200 km Of Delhi-NCR
camera icon10
title
Abhishek Sharma birthday 2025
Abhishek Sharma Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is India’s T20I Sensation? Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract, Endorsements And More
camera icon22
title
Netflix Upcoming September 2025
Netflix September 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Alice In Borderland, And More - Check Full List
camera icon12
title
Ashnoor Kaur
Meet Bigg Boss 19's Youngest Contestant- Check Net Worth, Career, Education, Personal Life And Now In BB19 House
NEWS ON ONE CLICK