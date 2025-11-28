Advertisement
Tere Ishk Mein Cast Fees: How Much Did Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Really Bagged? - Check Who Earned More
Tere Ishk Mein Cast Fees: How Much Did Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Really Bagged? - Check Who Earned More

Tere Ishq Mein Cast Fees: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon command massive pay - Check Who Earned More

Updated:Nov 28, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
Dhanush-Kriti Sanon tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush-Kriti Sanon tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film Tere Ishk Mein released in theatres today, receiving positive early reactions despite some unclear early commentary.

Director Aanand L. Rai

Director Aanand L. Rai

Director Aanand L. Rai reunites with Dhanush after four years, bringing back the emotionally intense flavor reminiscent of Raanjhanaa.

Tere Ishk Mein - Kriti Sanon

Tere Ishk Mein - Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Mukti is portrayed as a woman battling deep emotional trauma, torn between her painful past and the pull of new love.

Tere Ishk Mein - Dhanush

Tere Ishk Mein - Dhanush

Dhanush plays Shankar, a man driven by boundless love and single-minded devotion toward Mukti.

Beyond Typical Romance

Beyond Typical Romance

The story goes beyond typical romance, exploring themes of obsession, sacrifice, unresolved history, and the emotional cost of love.

Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Cast Salary

Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Cast Salary

Filmibeat reports that Dhanush charged around Rs 15 crore, while Kriti Sanon received around Rs 5 crore, making Dhanush the highest-paid actor in the cast.

Image Credits

Image Credits

(All Image Credit: IMDb/Instagram/X)

