Tere Ishk Mein Cast Fees: How Much Did Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Really Bagged? - Check Who Earned More

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s film Tere Ishk Mein released in theatres today, receiving positive early reactions despite some unclear early commentary.
Director Aanand L. Rai
Director Aanand L. Rai reunites with Dhanush after four years, bringing back the emotionally intense flavor reminiscent of Raanjhanaa.
Tere Ishk Mein - Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon’s Mukti is portrayed as a woman battling deep emotional trauma, torn between her painful past and the pull of new love.
Tere Ishk Mein - Dhanush
Dhanush plays Shankar, a man driven by boundless love and single-minded devotion toward Mukti.
Beyond Typical Romance
The story goes beyond typical romance, exploring themes of obsession, sacrifice, unresolved history, and the emotional cost of love.
Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Cast Salary
Filmibeat reports that Dhanush charged around Rs 15 crore, while Kriti Sanon received around Rs 5 crore, making Dhanush the highest-paid actor in the cast.
