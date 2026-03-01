Advertisement
Thalapathy Vijay divorce: Why Trisha Krishnan never married, all about her love life amid relationship rumours and why she called off her engagement with....

After reports emerged that Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage, social media has been buzzing with speculation linking actress Trisha Krishnan to the actor. Some online users have even accused Vijay of infidelity, though there has been no official confirmation from either side.

Updated:Mar 01, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Who is Trisha Krishnan?

Who is Trisha Krishnan?

Trisha Krishnan is one of South India’s most popular actresses, with a career spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. She made her acting debut with the 1999 film Jodi and rose to fame after starring in Varsham (2004) opposite Prabhas.

Over the years, she has delivered several blockbuster films including Ghilli, Saamy, Aaru, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Abhiyum Naanum, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and the epic Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Trisha Krishnan's net worth

Trisha Krishnan's net worth

According to reports, Trisha charges over Rs 3 crore per film. After the massive success of Ponniyin Selvan: I, she reportedly increased her fees to around Rs 5 crore for Leo, where she starred opposite Vijay.

Apart from films, she earns significantly through brand endorsements and promotional appearances, charging close to Rs 9 crore for such deals.

The broken engagement

The broken engagement

In 2015, Trisha got engaged to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian. The news delighted fans, but just five months later, the actress unexpectedly called off the engagement without publicly revealing the reason.

In a 2017 interview, Trisha clarified that while she believes in marriage, she does not believe in marrying due to societal pressure or age. She said marriage should happen only when there is genuine love and emotional compatibility.

Rumoured relationship with Rana Daggubati

Rumoured relationship with Rana Daggubati

Trisha was also rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Rana Daggubati. The two were often seen together at public events and parties.

In 2018, Rana confirmed on Koffee with Karan that they had dated briefly but later parted ways for undisclosed reasons. He went on to marry Miheeka Bajaj in 2020.

Linked to Chandigarh businessman

Linked to Chandigarh businessman

In October 2025, rumours surfaced that Trisha was set to marry a Chandigarh-based businessman and that her family had approved the match. However, the actress dismissed the speculation with humour on social media, writing that she loves how people plan her life for her and joking that she was now waiting for them to schedule her honeymoon too.

 

Why is Trisha being linked to Vijay?

Why is Trisha being linked to Vijay?

Speculation about Trisha and Vijay dating has resurfaced after news of Vijay’s divorce petition. The duo’s chemistry in Ghilli made them one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs.

Netizens also revisited Trisha’s birthday posts for Vijay, including one where she shared a photo with him and captioned it, “Happy birthday bestest.”

However, there is no official confirmation or evidence supporting claims of a romantic relationship. Trisha has consistently chosen silence over reacting to rumours.

Trisha and Vijay’s work together

Trisha and Vijay’s work together

Trisha and Vijay share a long professional history. From Ghilli (2004) to Thirupachi, Aathi and Kuruvi, their pairing became iconic. Their reunion in Leo (2023) thrilled fans and rekindled nostalgia.

