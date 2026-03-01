Thalapathy Vijay divorce: Why Trisha Krishnan never married, all about her love life amid relationship rumours and why she called off her engagement with....

1 / 7

Trisha Krishnan is one of South India’s most popular actresses, with a career spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. She made her acting debut with the 1999 film Jodi and rose to fame after starring in Varsham (2004) opposite Prabhas.

Over the years, she has delivered several blockbuster films including Ghilli, Saamy, Aaru, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Abhiyum Naanum, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and the epic Ponniyin Selvan: I.