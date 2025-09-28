Thalapathy Vijay Net Worth: How Much Does The Actor Charge Per Film? Beachside Mansion, Luxury Car Collection
Vijay Rally Tragedy
At least 39 people were killed and many others injured after a stampede broke out during a political rally of TVK chief Vijay in Tamil Nadu’s Karur on Saturday evening.
Actor Announces Compensation for Affected Families
Actor-politician Vijay announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of the 39 people killed in the stampede. The TVK chief also said his party would provide Rs 2 lakh each to nearly 100 people who were injured in the tragedy.
Thalapathy Vijay’s Net Worth
According to News24, as of 2024, Vijay’s estimated net worth stands at Rs 600 crore.
How Much Does He Charge Per Film?
Vijay is among the highest-paid actors in India. A Times of India report states that he charged Rs 275 crore for his upcoming film Thalapathy 69.
Beachside Mansion and Real Estate
Vijay owns a luxurious seaside mansion in Chennai’s Neelankarai area, reportedly valued at around Rs 80 crore. He also has significant real estate investments across Tamil Nadu, including properties in Tiruvallur, Thiruporur, Thirumazhisai, and Vandalur.
Vijay’s Car Collection
Vijay’s luxury car collection is one of his most prized assets. It includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost worth Rs 2.5 crore, a Range Rover Evoque worth Rs 65 lakh, a Ford Mustang worth Rs 74 lakh, a Volvo XC90, and a Mercedes-Benz GLA worth Rs 87 lakh. He also owns a BMW X5, BMW X6, and an Audi A8 L.
