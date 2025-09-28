Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2965645https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/thalapathy-vijay-net-worth-how-much-does-the-actor-charge-per-film-beachside-mansion-luxury-car-collection-2965645
NewsPhotosThalapathy Vijay Net Worth: How Much Does The Actor Charge Per Film? Beachside Mansion, Luxury Car Collection
photoDetails

Thalapathy Vijay Net Worth: How Much Does The Actor Charge Per Film? Beachside Mansion, Luxury Car Collection

Thalapathy Vijay, one of India’s highest-paid actors with a net worth of Rs 600 crore, announced compensation for victims of a Karur rally stampede while his lavish lifestyle from a beachside mansion to luxury cars continues to make headlines.
Updated:Sep 28, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Vijay Rally Tragedy

1/6
Vijay Rally Tragedy

At least 39 people were killed and many others injured after a stampede broke out during a political rally of TVK chief Vijay in Tamil Nadu’s Karur on Saturday evening.

 

Follow Us

Actor Announces Compensation for Affected Families

2/6
Actor Announces Compensation for Affected Families

Actor-politician Vijay announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of the 39 people killed in the stampede. The TVK chief also said his party would provide Rs 2 lakh each to nearly 100 people who were injured in the tragedy.

Follow Us

Thalapathy Vijay’s Net Worth

3/6
Thalapathy Vijay’s Net Worth

According to News24, as of 2024, Vijay’s estimated net worth stands at Rs 600 crore.

 

Follow Us

How Much Does He Charge Per Film?

4/6
How Much Does He Charge Per Film?

Vijay is among the highest-paid actors in India. A Times of India report states that he charged Rs 275 crore for his upcoming film Thalapathy 69.

 

Follow Us

Beachside Mansion and Real Estate

5/6
Beachside Mansion and Real Estate

Vijay owns a luxurious seaside mansion in Chennai’s Neelankarai area, reportedly valued at around Rs 80 crore. He also has significant real estate investments across Tamil Nadu, including properties in Tiruvallur, Thiruporur, Thirumazhisai, and Vandalur.

Follow Us

Vijay’s Car Collection

6/6
Vijay’s Car Collection

Vijay’s luxury car collection is one of his most prized assets. It includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost worth Rs 2.5 crore, a Range Rover Evoque worth Rs 65 lakh, a Ford Mustang worth Rs 74 lakh, a Volvo XC90, and a Mercedes-Benz GLA worth Rs 87 lakh. He also owns a BMW X5, BMW X6, and an Audi A8 L.

Follow Us
Thalapathy Vijayvijay rallyThalapathy Vijay net worthThalapathy Vijay compensationThalapathy Vijay car collection
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...
camera icon10
title
Asia Cup 2025
Top 10 Run Scorers In Asia Cup 2025 Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Final: Abhishek Sharma To Pathum Nissanka And Sahibzada Farhan - Check Full List
camera icon13
title
navratri 2025
Navratri 2025: 10 Quick & Easy Fasting Foods Perfect For Your Busy Office Days
camera icon7
title
Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela
Meet The Real 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' Girl From Bobby Deol's Song, Replaced By Mona Singh In The Ba***ds of Bollywood — What Is She Doing Now?
camera icon11
title
Asia Cup 2025 final
India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan: Harshit Rana OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN; Suspense Continue Over Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh