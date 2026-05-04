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NewsPhotosThalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, Sayantika Banerjee and other actors in politics: Who won, who lost?
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Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, Sayantika Banerjee and other actors in politics: Who won, who lost?

Assembly Polls 2026: From blockbuster screens to the ballot box, the 2026 Assembly elections witnessed a new wave of film stars entering politics, including Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, and Sayantika Banerjee, bringing immense popularity and fan following into tightly fought contests. As results emerge, the election highlights the shifting dynamics between celebrity influence and voter mandate, revealing who secured victory and who fell short in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Updated:May 04, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
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Nayna Bandyopadhyay

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Nayna Bandyopadhyay

Constituency: Chowrangee (West Bengal)

Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC/TMC)

Year: 2026 (Assembly Elections)

Result: Won

Previous Results: She won the same constituency in 2016 and 2021.

Nayna Bandyopadhyay, a seasoned TMC actor-politician, has retained her stronghold in the Chowrangee assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal elections. (Image: Nayna Bandyopadhyay/Facebook)

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Thalapathy Vijay

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Thalapathy Vijay

Constituency: Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East (Tamil Nadu)

Party: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)

Year: 2026 (Assembly Elections held on April 23)

Result: Won

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's party, TVK, secured a stunning debut victory, leading in 100+ seats and overturning the traditional Tamil Nadu Dravidian duopoly. (Image: IMDb)

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Arundhati Lovely Maitra

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Arundhati Lovely Maitra

Constituency: Sonarpur Dakshin (West Bengal)

Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Year: 2026

Result: Loss

Popular Bengali actress and sitting MLA Lovely Maitra of the AITC is facing a tight re-election battle against BJP's Rupa Ganguly in the Sonarpur Dakshin constituency in 2026. (Image: Arundhati Lovely Maitra/Instagram)

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Shrreya Pande

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Shrreya Pande

Constituency: Maniktala (West Bengal)

Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Year: 2026

Result: Loss

Shrreya Pande, daughter of the late veteran leader Sadhan Pande, is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election from her family's stronghold of Maniktala in a high-stakes battle against the BJP's Tapas Roy. (Image: Shrreya Pande/Facebook)

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Roopa Ganguly

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Roopa Ganguly

Constituency: Sonarpur Dakshin (West Bengal)

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Year: 2016

Result: Won

Famous for her iconic portrayal of Draupadi in Mahabharat, Roopa Ganguly transitioned from a celebrated acting career to a prominent political figure, notably serving as a President-nominated Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. (Image: Roopa Ganguly/Facebook)

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Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya

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Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya

Constituency: Shyampur (West Bengal)

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Year: 2026

Result: Won

After shifting from Kharagpur Sadar, actor-politician Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya (Hiran) successfully breached the Trinamool stronghold of Shyampur, securing over 99,000 votes to defeat AITC’s Nadebasi Jana in one of the most high-profile wins of the 2026 Assembly elections. (Image: Hrianmoy Chattopadhyaya/Facebook)

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Sayantika Banerjee

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Sayantika Banerjee

Constituency: Baranagar (West Bengal)

Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Year: 2026

Result: Lost

Actress and sitting MLA Sayantika Banerjee failed to defend her Baranagar seat, losing by a margin of over 13,000 votes to BJP’s Sajal Ghosh as a state-wide anti-incumbency wave swept through the industrial belt. (Image: @Sayantika Banerjee/Facebook)

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Rudranil Ghosh

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Rudranil Ghosh

Constituency: Shibpur (West Bengal)

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Year: 2026

Result: Won

Acclaimed actor Rudranil Ghosh has won the Shibpur seat by a margin of over 16,000 votes, successfully turning his "Janjal-mukto Shibpur" (Waste-free Shibpur) campaign into a mandate for change. (Image: @Rudranil Ghosh/Facebook)

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Papiya De Adhikari

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Papiya De Adhikari

Constituency: TOLLYGANJ (West Bengal)

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Year: 2026

Result: still counting

A veteran actress of Bengali cinema and Jatra, Papiya Adhikari, is representing the BJP for a second consecutive time in Uluberia Dakshin, where she is currently in a high-voltage contest against the Trinamool Congress. (Image: @Papia Adhikary/Facebook)

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Aditi Munshi

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Aditi Munshi

Constituency: Rajarhat Gopalpur (West Bengal)

Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Year: 2026

Result: still counting

A celebrated devotional and folk singer (Kirtan artist), Aditi Munshi is the sitting MLA of Rajarhat Gopalpur and is currently in a fierce contest against BJP's Tarunjyoti Tewari as she seeks a second term. (Image: @Aditi Munshi/Facebook)

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Indranil Sen

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Indranil Sen

Constituency: Chandannagar (West Bengal)

Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Year: 2026

Result: still counting

The renowned playback singer and sitting Minister of State is currently locked in a tough defensive battle in his home turf of Chandannagar, where he trails BJP's Deepanjan Kumar Guha by over 10,000 votes as the final rounds of counting proceed. (Image: @Indranil Sen/Facebook)

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MK Stalin

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MK Stalin

Constituency: Kolathur (Tamil Nadu)

Party: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Year: 2026

Result: Lost

In a major political earthquake, the sitting Chief Minister has lost his stronghold of Kolathur to TVK’s V.S. Babu, signalling a massive shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape following the debut of actor-politician Vijay's party. (Image: @MKStalin/Facebook)

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Udhayanidhi Stalin

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Udhayanidhi Stalin

Constituency: Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (Tamil Nadu)

Party: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Year: 2026

Result: Won

Securing 62,992 votes to win by a 7,140-vote margin, Udhayanidhi Stalin successfully defended the family stronghold of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, providing the DMK its most vital victory on a day of historic losses across Tamil Nadu. (Image: @Udhayanidhi Stalin/Facebook)

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Senthamizan Seeman

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Senthamizan Seeman

Constituency: Karaikudi (Tamil Nadu)

Party: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)

Year: 2026

Result: Lost

Despite a high-octane campaign focused on Tamil nationalism and self-sufficiency, the NTK chief failed to secure the Karaikudi seat, finishing behind the TVK and Congress candidates as his party struggled to withstand the "Vijay wave" across the state. (Image: @Senthamizan Seeman/Facebook)

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