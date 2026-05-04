Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, Sayantika Banerjee and other actors in politics: Who won, who lost?

photoDetails

english

3044476

Assembly Polls 2026: From blockbuster screens to the ballot box, the 2026 Assembly elections witnessed a new wave of film stars entering politics, including Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, and Sayantika Banerjee, bringing immense popularity and fan following into tightly fought contests. As results emerge, the election highlights the shifting dynamics between celebrity influence and voter mandate, revealing who secured victory and who fell short in the 2026 Assembly polls.