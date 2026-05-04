Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, Sayantika Banerjee and other actors in politics: Who won, who lost?
Assembly Polls 2026: From blockbuster screens to the ballot box, the 2026 Assembly elections witnessed a new wave of film stars entering politics, including Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, and Sayantika Banerjee, bringing immense popularity and fan following into tightly fought contests. As results emerge, the election highlights the shifting dynamics between celebrity influence and voter mandate, revealing who secured victory and who fell short in the 2026 Assembly polls.
Nayna Bandyopadhyay
Constituency: Chowrangee (West Bengal)
Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC/TMC)
Year: 2026 (Assembly Elections)
Result: Won
Previous Results: She won the same constituency in 2016 and 2021.
Nayna Bandyopadhyay, a seasoned TMC actor-politician, has retained her stronghold in the Chowrangee assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal elections. (Image: Nayna Bandyopadhyay/Facebook)
Thalapathy Vijay
Constituency: Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East (Tamil Nadu)
Party: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)
Year: 2026 (Assembly Elections held on April 23)
Result: Won
Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's party, TVK, secured a stunning debut victory, leading in 100+ seats and overturning the traditional Tamil Nadu Dravidian duopoly. (Image: IMDb)
Arundhati Lovely Maitra
Constituency: Sonarpur Dakshin (West Bengal)
Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Year: 2026
Result: Loss
Popular Bengali actress and sitting MLA Lovely Maitra of the AITC is facing a tight re-election battle against BJP's Rupa Ganguly in the Sonarpur Dakshin constituency in 2026. (Image: Arundhati Lovely Maitra/Instagram)
Shrreya Pande
Constituency: Maniktala (West Bengal)
Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Year: 2026
Result: Loss
Shrreya Pande, daughter of the late veteran leader Sadhan Pande, is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election from her family's stronghold of Maniktala in a high-stakes battle against the BJP's Tapas Roy. (Image: Shrreya Pande/Facebook)
Roopa Ganguly
Constituency: Sonarpur Dakshin (West Bengal)
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Year: 2016
Result: Won
Famous for her iconic portrayal of Draupadi in Mahabharat, Roopa Ganguly transitioned from a celebrated acting career to a prominent political figure, notably serving as a President-nominated Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. (Image: Roopa Ganguly/Facebook)
Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya
Constituency: Shyampur (West Bengal)
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Year: 2026
Result: Won
After shifting from Kharagpur Sadar, actor-politician Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya (Hiran) successfully breached the Trinamool stronghold of Shyampur, securing over 99,000 votes to defeat AITC’s Nadebasi Jana in one of the most high-profile wins of the 2026 Assembly elections. (Image: Hrianmoy Chattopadhyaya/Facebook)
Sayantika Banerjee
Constituency: Baranagar (West Bengal)
Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Year: 2026
Result: Lost
Actress and sitting MLA Sayantika Banerjee failed to defend her Baranagar seat, losing by a margin of over 13,000 votes to BJP’s Sajal Ghosh as a state-wide anti-incumbency wave swept through the industrial belt. (Image: @Sayantika Banerjee/Facebook)
Rudranil Ghosh
Constituency: Shibpur (West Bengal)
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Year: 2026
Result: Won
Acclaimed actor Rudranil Ghosh has won the Shibpur seat by a margin of over 16,000 votes, successfully turning his "Janjal-mukto Shibpur" (Waste-free Shibpur) campaign into a mandate for change. (Image: @Rudranil Ghosh/Facebook)
Papiya De Adhikari
Constituency: TOLLYGANJ (West Bengal)
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Year: 2026
Result: still counting
A veteran actress of Bengali cinema and Jatra, Papiya Adhikari, is representing the BJP for a second consecutive time in Uluberia Dakshin, where she is currently in a high-voltage contest against the Trinamool Congress. (Image: @Papia Adhikary/Facebook)
Aditi Munshi
Constituency: Rajarhat Gopalpur (West Bengal)
Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Year: 2026
Result: still counting
A celebrated devotional and folk singer (Kirtan artist), Aditi Munshi is the sitting MLA of Rajarhat Gopalpur and is currently in a fierce contest against BJP's Tarunjyoti Tewari as she seeks a second term. (Image: @Aditi Munshi/Facebook)
Indranil Sen
Constituency: Chandannagar (West Bengal)
Party: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Year: 2026
Result: still counting
The renowned playback singer and sitting Minister of State is currently locked in a tough defensive battle in his home turf of Chandannagar, where he trails BJP's Deepanjan Kumar Guha by over 10,000 votes as the final rounds of counting proceed. (Image: @Indranil Sen/Facebook)
MK Stalin
Constituency: Kolathur (Tamil Nadu)
Party: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
Year: 2026
Result: Lost
In a major political earthquake, the sitting Chief Minister has lost his stronghold of Kolathur to TVK’s V.S. Babu, signalling a massive shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape following the debut of actor-politician Vijay's party. (Image: @MKStalin/Facebook)
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Constituency: Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (Tamil Nadu)
Party: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
Year: 2026
Result: Won
Securing 62,992 votes to win by a 7,140-vote margin, Udhayanidhi Stalin successfully defended the family stronghold of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, providing the DMK its most vital victory on a day of historic losses across Tamil Nadu. (Image: @Udhayanidhi Stalin/Facebook)
Senthamizan Seeman
Constituency: Karaikudi (Tamil Nadu)
Party: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)
Year: 2026
Result: Lost
Despite a high-octane campaign focused on Tamil nationalism and self-sufficiency, the NTK chief failed to secure the Karaikudi seat, finishing behind the TVK and Congress candidates as his party struggled to withstand the "Vijay wave" across the state. (Image: @Senthamizan Seeman/Facebook)
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