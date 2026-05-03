Thalapathy Vijay’s controversy trail: Jana Nayagan is not the only setback — from Sura to Sarkar, films of TVK chief that sparked repeated controversies
Sura (2010)
Sura was Vijay’s 50th film. In 2010, when the film was titled Sura: The Leader, it faced objections from certain sections over its tagline. To avoid further issues, the makers dropped the tagline and released the film simply as Sura. The film released on time but received an underwhelming response.
Kavalan (2011)
In 2011, Kavalan, starring Vijay and Asin, faced issues with its release due to financial troubles following losses from Sura. The producer had a financial dispute with the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association.
Reports suggested that Vijay sought help from J. Jayalalithaa, whose AIADMK was then in opposition, for the film’s release. While early shows were cancelled, the film eventually released in the evening.
Thuppakki (2012)
Directed by ARMurugadoss, Thuppakki faced protests from Muslim organisations which alleged that the film hurt religious sentiments and portrayed the community in a bad light.
As tensions escalated, producer Thanu and Vijay’s father S. A. Chandrasekhar issued an apology to several Muslim groups and agreed to remove certain scenes.
Thalaivaa (2013)
The 2013 film Thalaivaa also faced issues with its release and was delayed by over a week in Tamil Nadu due to political reasons. Reports suggested that the then-ruling AIADMK government under J. Jayalalithaa was unhappy with the title Thalaivaa: Time to Lead.
Vijay later released a video explaining the delay, citing “unforeseen circumstances” and claiming that theatre owners had received threatening letters from unidentified individuals. He also sought an appointment with Jayalalithaa but was unable to meet her. The film released in other markets before Tamil Nadu.
Kaththi (2014)
Another collaboration between Vijay and A. R. Murugadoss, Kaththi faced protests over the origin of its production house, LYCA. Pro-Tamil groups opposed the company, alleging links to Sri Lanka.
The film was released under heavy police security across theatres. Even after release, it faced allegations of story theft from a filmmaker against Murugadoss.
Puli (2015)
During the early 2010s, many Vijay films encountered issues during or after release. Puli’s release was also delayed after Income Tax raids were conducted on producers Shibu Thameens and P. T. Selvakumar’s properties over alleged tax evasion. Puli finally hit theatres in the afternoon but received negative reviews from critics and did not perform well at the box office.
Mersal (2017)
Mersal was released on Diwali 2017. It faced opposition as it had dialogues that criticised Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India. It also faced criticism from the Indian Medical Association for portraying doctors in a poor light. However, the film went on to become one of the biggest hits of Vijay’s career.
Sarkar (2018)
Director A. R. Murugadoss’s Sarkar faced problems when the Tamil Nadu government accused Vijay and the makers of inciting people, as the film criticised freebie culture by political parties. Many groups also alleged that the film was defaming former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa by naming the antagonist with her alleged original name, Komalavalli.
Later, makers of Sarkar deleted the controversial scenes that were objected to by the AIADMK.
Jana Nayagan (2026)
Jana Nayagan is the latest film of Vijay to face setbacks. The last film of Vijay before he fully focused on politics was slated for a grand theatrical release on January 9, but the film was stuck due to a legal dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the non-issuance of a censor certificate. Adding to the challenges, the film was also leaked online.
(All images: Movie poster / IMDB)
Trending Photos