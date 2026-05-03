Thalapathy Vijay’s controversy trail: Jana Nayagan is not the only setback — from Sura to Sarkar, films of TVK chief that sparked repeated controversies

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In 2011, Kavalan, starring Vijay and Asin, faced issues with its release due to financial troubles following losses from Sura. The producer had a financial dispute with the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association.

Reports suggested that Vijay sought help from J. Jayalalithaa, whose AIADMK was then in opposition, for the film’s release. While early shows were cancelled, the film eventually released in the evening.