Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3043022https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/thalapathy-vijay-s-controversy-trail-jana-nayagan-is-not-the-only-setback-from-sura-to-sarkar-films-of-tvk-chief-that-sparked-repeated-controversies-3043022
NewsPhotosThalapathy Vijay’s controversy trail: Jana Nayagan is not the only setback — from Sura to Sarkar, films of TVK chief that sparked repeated controversies
photoDetails

Thalapathy Vijay’s controversy trail: Jana Nayagan is not the only setback — from Sura to Sarkar, films of TVK chief that sparked repeated controversies

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil film industry with a massive fan following. The actor-turned-politician is gearing up for Tamil Nadu election results which is expected to be announced on May 4. However, the TVK chief has faced several challenges on the acting front, and this is not the first time. Here’s a look at the controversies and setbacks faced by his films over the years.
Updated:May 03, 2026, 06:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Sura (2010)

1/9
Sura (2010)

Sura was Vijay’s 50th film. In 2010, when the film was titled Sura: The Leader, it faced objections from certain sections over its tagline. To avoid further issues, the makers dropped the tagline and released the film simply as Sura. The film released on time but received an underwhelming response.

 

Follow Us

Kavalan (2011)

2/9
Kavalan (2011)

In 2011, Kavalan, starring Vijay and Asin, faced issues with its release due to financial troubles following losses from Sura. The producer had a financial dispute with the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association.

Reports suggested that Vijay sought help from J. Jayalalithaa, whose AIADMK was then in opposition, for the film’s release. While early shows were cancelled, the film eventually released in the evening.

Follow Us

Thuppakki (2012)

3/9
Thuppakki (2012)

Directed by ARMurugadoss, Thuppakki faced protests from Muslim organisations which alleged that the film hurt religious sentiments and portrayed the community in a bad light.

As tensions escalated, producer Thanu and Vijay’s father S. A. Chandrasekhar issued an apology to several Muslim groups and agreed to remove certain scenes.

Follow Us

Thalaivaa (2013)

4/9
Thalaivaa (2013)

The 2013 film Thalaivaa also faced issues with its release and was delayed by over a week in Tamil Nadu due to political reasons. Reports suggested that the then-ruling AIADMK government under J. Jayalalithaa was unhappy with the title Thalaivaa: Time to Lead.

Vijay later released a video explaining the delay, citing “unforeseen circumstances” and claiming that theatre owners had received threatening letters from unidentified individuals. He also sought an appointment with Jayalalithaa but was unable to meet her. The film released in other markets before Tamil Nadu.

Follow Us

Kaththi (2014)

5/9
Kaththi (2014)

Another collaboration between Vijay and A. R. Murugadoss, Kaththi faced protests over the origin of its production house, LYCA. Pro-Tamil groups opposed the company, alleging links to Sri Lanka.

The film was released under heavy police security across theatres. Even after release, it faced allegations of story theft from a filmmaker against Murugadoss.

Follow Us

Puli (2015)

6/9
Puli (2015)

During the early 2010s, many Vijay films encountered issues during or after release. Puli’s release was also delayed after Income Tax raids were conducted on producers Shibu Thameens and P. T. Selvakumar’s properties over alleged tax evasion. Puli finally hit theatres in the afternoon but received negative reviews from critics and did not perform well at the box office.

 

Follow Us

Mersal (2017)

7/9
Mersal (2017)

Mersal was released on Diwali 2017. It faced opposition as it had dialogues that criticised Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India. It also faced criticism from the Indian Medical Association for portraying doctors in a poor light. However, the film went on to become one of the biggest hits of Vijay’s career.

 

Follow Us

Sarkar (2018)

8/9
Sarkar (2018)

Director A. R. Murugadoss’s Sarkar faced problems when the Tamil Nadu government accused Vijay and the makers of inciting people, as the film criticised freebie culture by political parties. Many groups also alleged that the film was defaming former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa by naming the antagonist with her alleged original name, Komalavalli.

Later, makers of Sarkar deleted the controversial scenes that were objected to by the AIADMK.

Follow Us

Jana Nayagan (2026)

9/9
Jana Nayagan (2026)

Jana Nayagan is the latest film of Vijay to face setbacks. The last film of Vijay before he fully focused on politics was slated for a grand theatrical release on January 9, but the film was stuck due to a legal dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the non-issuance of a censor certificate. Adding to the challenges, the film was also leaked online.

(All images: Movie poster / IMDB)

Follow Us
Thalapathy VijayJana NayaganThalapathy Vijay filmsVijay controversiesTamil Nadu Elections 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
world bizzare stories
Taal lake: The craziest wonder that shouldn’t exist
camera icon8
title
Raja Shivaji
Raja Shivaji: Who was Jiva Mahale? The real story behind Salman Khan’s cameo as Shivaji Maharaj's loyal warrior who saved him from Afzal Khan
camera icon6
title
World’s longest tiramisu
World’s longest tiramisu: OMG! It’s 1,445 feet in length, holds Guinness record; 100 chefs made it with 465 kg of sugar, 90,000 eggs, 152,000 biscuits
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 captains stats
Meet captains of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS, RR, DC and know their performances till now; This skipper has just 128 runs in 7 games - In pics
camera icon5
title
Technology
Instagram trending AI photos: 5 best prompts to recreate your ‘younger self’ and childhood memories