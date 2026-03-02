Advertisement
Thalapathy Vijay's staggering net worth, divorce after 25 years: Inside Jana Nayagan star's fee, massive Chennai bungalow & fleet of luxury cars
Thalapathy Vijay's staggering net worth, divorce after 25 years: Inside Jana Nayagan star's fee, massive Chennai bungalow & fleet of luxury cars

Thalapathy Vijay net worth, income & divorce: Let's take a look at his movie fees, staggering net worth and luxury lifestyle.

 

Updated:Mar 02, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Thalapathy Vijay net worth, income & divorce

Thalapathy Vijay net worth, income & divorce

Thalapathy Vijay net worth, income & divorce: One of the most popular Pan-India stars Thalapathy Vijay's personal life recently took a dramatic turn when reports of his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam seeking divorce after 25 years made headlines. With his upcoming movie 'Jana Nayagan' waiting for a release amid much delay and personal life under scanner, the actor has maintained stoic silence on the matter as of now. Let's take a look at his movie fees, staggering net worth and luxury lifestyle:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay divorce

Thalapathy Vijay divorce

Thalapathy Vijay divorce

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's wife , Sangeetha Vijay, has filed for divorce - leaving fans and near ones shocked. According to a report in HT, the petition, filed before the District Court at Chengalpattu, seeks dissolution of marriage under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), (d) read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. She has alleged 'Vijay’s adulterous relationship with an actress' the reason behind her decision. 

The couple welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000, and their daughter Divya Saasha in 2005. 

Meet Sangeetha Sornalingam

Meet Sangeetha Sornalingam

Meet Sangeetha Sornalingam

Sangeeta Sornalingam, is the daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist. Sangeeta was reportedly a fan of Vijay and her family was settled in the UK. They met on film sets, and soon fell in love. They tied the knot on 25 August 1999. Sangeeta is also an Industrialist. According to a 2025 Filmibeat report, Sangeetha’s reported net worth is approximately Rs 400 crore. 

Thalapathy Vijay's net worth

Thalapathy Vijay's net worth

Thalapathy Vijay's net worth

According to Siasat report, Thalapathy Vijay's estimated net worth is around a whopping Rs 600 crore. One of the highest-paid actors in the country, he earns anywhere between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore per film. 

Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai home

Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai home

Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai home

He owns a plush beach-facing mansion in Neelankarai, Chennai is worth Rs 70-80 crore, as per TOI. It has a private gym, pool and beautiful gardens.

Thalapathy Vijay's Fee

Thalapathy Vijay's Fee

Thalapathy Vijay's Fee

According to Filmibeat.com, Thalapathy Vijay is the highest-paid actor in the movie Jana Nayagan with Rs 220 crore massive fee.

Thalapathy Vijay's Car Collection

Thalapathy Vijay's Car Collection

Thalapathy Vijay's Car Collection

He reportedly has a Rolls-Royce Ghost which is priced over Rs 7 crore. He also has a Range Rover Evoque, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series, Mini Cooper S, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

