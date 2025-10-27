Advertisement
Thamma Movie Full Cast Fee Revealed: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Charge In Crores, Here's How Much Malaika Arora Got For 'Poison Baby' Dance Number!
photoDetails

Thamma Movie Full Cast Fee Revealed: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Charge In Crores, Here's How Much Malaika Arora Got For 'Poison Baby' Dance Number!

Thamma Cast Remuneration: According to several media portals, the buzz about Thamma cast's fee has been doing the rounds on social media. Ayushmann Khurrana or Rashmika Mandanna - Who earned more?

Updated:Oct 27, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Thamma Movie Full Cast Fee Revealed

Thamma Movie Full Cast Fee Revealed

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest outing - Thamma opened in theatres on October 21, coinciding with Diwali along with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'.  The romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar has won audiences and got rave reviews for its performances. According to several media portals, the buzz about Thamma cast's fee has been doing the rounds on social media. So, let's check out how much has the main cast earned from the movie: 

About Thamma - Cast & Plot Reveal

About Thamma - Cast & Plot Reveal

It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a journalist who after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma Fee

Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma Fee

According to DNA report, Ayushmann Khurrana who plays the lead role of Alok Goyal in the movie charged somewhere around Rs 8-10 crore for the project.

Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma's Remuneration

Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma's Remuneration

With superhit movies like Chhaava (2025) and Pushpa 2 to her credit already, Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Tadaka in the movie. According to the same report, she took home Rs 5-7 crore for her performance.

Paresh Rawal's Fee

Paresh Rawal's Fee

Paresh Rawal, who plays the role of Alok’s (Ayushmann's) father in Thamma was reportedly paid Rs 2 crore for his role.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thamma Remuneration

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thamma Remuneration

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Yakshaasan, the king of Betaals, in the movie. He reportedly received Rs 3-4 crore for his performance.

Malaika Arora's Fee For Item Song

Malaika Arora's Fee For Item Song

Malaika Arora who did a special song titled 'Poison Baby' in Thamma, grooving alongside Rashmika Mandanna, took home Rs 2 crore reportedly. 

