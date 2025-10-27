1 / 7

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest outing - Thamma opened in theatres on October 21, coinciding with Diwali along with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'. The romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar has won audiences and got rave reviews for its performances. According to several media portals, the buzz about Thamma cast's fee has been doing the rounds on social media. So, let's check out how much has the main cast earned from the movie: