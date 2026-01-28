The 50 Confirmed Contestants Names, Photos, Age: Meet Karan Patel, Mr Faisu to Nikki Tamboli, Urvashi Dholakia on new reality show hosted by 'The Lion'
The 50 New Reality Show, Confirmed Contestants Names, Photos: The upcoming new reality show coming to India after making waves internationally - The 50 has locked in key telly celebrities. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set. The official promo unveiling the premiere date featured filmmaker, choreographer and YouTuber Farah Khan. Today, let's check out the 50 confirmed contestants names, its bold concept, when and where to watch the new reality show:
Farah Khan On 'The 50'
Farah Khan reacted to The 50 and its enigmatic host, The Lion, in her trademark witty, candid, and unfiltered style on social media. Speaking about the show, Farah Khan says, "Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up. The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort. That’s exactly what makes it exciting—it’s intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti. Having seen and judged almost every kind of reality format, I genuinely believe The 50 will change the way audiences look at reality television."
The 50 Format
The 50 is the Indian adaptation of the popular French reality series Les Cinquante. Set in a lavish palace-like setting, the show brings together 50 contestants under one roof. With no fixed rules, the format promises unpredictable drama, shifting alliances, intense strategy and politics, overseen by the host known as The Lion.
The 50 - When & Where To Watch
The 50 premieres on February 1, 2026 streaming on JioHotstar and Colors, promising a reality experience that is bigger, bolder, and set to change the game. Episodes are expected to be available for both live viewing and on-demand streaming on the platform.
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Names With Age
Karan Patel (42 years) Archana Gautam (30 years) Divya Aggarwal (33 years) Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu (31 years) Monalisa (43) and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot (39), Ridhi Dogra (41), Shiny Doshi (36) Shiv Thakare (36) Urvashi Dholakia (46) Prince Narula (35) and Yuvika Chaudhary (42) Sidharth Bhardwaj (38) Rajat Dalal (30) Riddhima Pandit (35) Manisha Rani 28), Siwet Tomar (27), Digvijay Rathee (26) Shrutika Arjun (38) Nikki Tamboli (29)and Arbaz Patel (26) Luv Kataria (27), Digital Creator Archit Kaushik (24), Digital Creator Lakshay Kaushik, Dimpal Singh (27), Chahat Pandey (26), Neelam Giri (28), Nehal Chudasama (29), Hamid Barkzi (31), Krishna Shroff (33), Singer & Songwriter Immortal Kaka (31), Rapper & Music Artist Dino James (34), YouTuber Dushyant Kukreja (26)
Stand-up Comedian Sumaira Shaikh, YouTuber & Gamer Vanshaj Singh, Singer & Dancer Sapna Chaudhary (35), Jahnavi Kiran Killekar (27), Rapper Yung Sammy, Social Media Influencer Adnaan Shaikh (28), Bebika Dhurve (34), Natalia Janoszek (35), YouTuber Rachit Rojha (27), Digital Creator Faiz Baloch (33), Digital Creator & Actor Saurabh Ghadge, Arushi Chawla (30), Rapper & Singer Aarya Jadhao (24), Tejaswi Madivada (34), YouTuber Maxtern (26), Khanzaadi and Digital Creator & Actor Bhavya Singh (29) have been confirmed as contestants.
Inside The 50 House
Contestants are required to live together inside the Mahal and participate in tasks that directly impact their standing in the competition. The game is divided across three main zones—the Courtyard, the Arena, and the main Mahal—each governed by specific rules. The Arena is reserved for physical and mental challenges, where performances decide immunity, power shifts, and eliminations. The Courtyard’s Danger Zone is used for high-stakes situations, including penalties, confrontations, and critical decision-making moments that can alter the course of the game.
Meet The Lion
The Lion’s Den, overlooking the entire set, is positioned as a space where major decisions, announcements, and authority-driven moments take place. With no fixed rules, the format promises unpredictable drama, shifting alliances, intense strategy and politics, overseen by the host known as The Lion.
