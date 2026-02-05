Advertisement
The 50: Karan Patel, Prince Narula, Mr Faisu — meet the richest contestants of Lion's show; know their net worth
The 50: Karan Patel, Prince Narula, Mr Faisu — meet the richest contestants of Lion's show; know their net worth

Reality show The 50 has been creating a buzz for its unique concept and star-studded lineup. Inspired by the Spanish format of the same name, the show features 50 celebrities from television, films, reality shows and social media who live together in a grand palace-like setting for 26 days while competing in different challenges.

Updated:Feb 05, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
Sapna Choudhary

Sapna Choudhary

Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary has a massive fan following for her stage performances and music videos. She is one of the prominent contestants on The 50. According to reports, Sapna's total assets are valued at nearly Rs 50 crore.

Shrutika Arjun

Shrutika Arjun

Shrutika Arjun has acted in several Tamil and Malayalam films and has also appeared in television serials. She is one of the contestants on The 50. Reports suggest that her estimated wealth stands at around Rs 42 crore.

 

Prince Narula

Prince Narula

Reality show star Prince Narula, who has won multiple competitive shows in the past, is once again showcasing his presence on The 50. With years of experience in television and endorsements, Prince is believed to have a net worth of about Rs 45 crore.

 

Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh)

Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh)

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has made a strong mark in the digital world. Apart from content creation, he has also appeared in reality shows and music videos. His reported net worth is close to Rs 41 crore.

 

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, is also participating in The 50. She is known for her work in fitness and entrepreneurship. As per reports, Krishna's assets are estimated at Rs 41 crore.

 

Siddharth Bhardwaj

Siddharth Bhardwaj

Siddharth Bhardwaj, who rose to fame after winning MTV Splitsvilla 2, is also part of the show. A former VJ and model, Siddharth has continued to stay active in the entertainment industry. His reported net worth is around Rs 41 crore.

 

Tejaswi Madivada

Tejaswi Madivada

South actress and model Tejaswi Madivada is reportedly the richest contestant on The 50. Known for her work in Telugu cinema, Tejaswi has built an impressive career in the entertainment industry. As per media reports, her total assets are estimated to be around Rs 130 crore.

The 50: When and where to watch

The 50: When and where to watch

The 50 premiered on February 1, 2025. The show airs daily at 9:00 pm on JioHotstar. The television broadcast is also available on Colors TV at 10:30 pm the same night.

(All Images: Instagram)

The 50The 50 reality showThe 50 richest contestantsThe 50 contestants net worthKaran PatelPrince NarulaMr Faisu
