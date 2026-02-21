The 50: Meet the top 4 Finalists and their Educational qualifications — Who is the reported winner?
Prince Narula
Prince Narula has emerged as one of the most commanding players this season. With sharp strategies and strong leadership skills, he has guided his group through several crucial tasks. His ability to build alliances and influence decisions has made him a central figure in the game, with many contestants relying on him to move forward.
Rajat Dalal
Rajat Dalal gained popularity after Bigg Boss 18 and has carried that momentum into The 50. Known for his calculative gameplay, Rajat has consistently used logic and planning to help his team win challenges. His confrontations and fiery arguments have also added drama, making him one of the most talked-about contestants this season.
Immortal Kaka
Immortal Kaka has shown that kindness and entertainment can be just as powerful as aggression. He has managed to stay away from major conflicts while building genuine friendships inside the house. His camaraderie with Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and Sammy has brought a lighter, fun element to the show, winning him steady fan support.
Mr Faisu
With a massive digital fanbase, Mr Faisu entered the show as a strong contender. Having already proven his physical strength as a runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Faisu impressed viewers with his performance in tasks and his calm approach under pressure. His consistency has kept him firmly in the race for the trophy.
Shiv Thakare — Reported Winner
As per reports, Shiv Thakare has emerged as the winner of The 50. While an official confirmation is still awaited, his journey has been marked by resilience, smart gameplay, and emotional connect with the audience, making him a deserving frontrunner.
When and Where to Watch The 50
The 50 is a digital-first show with a delayed television telecast. The contestants entered the house on January 27 for a three-week shoot.
New episodes stream daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM
Television telecast airs later on Colors TV at 10:30 PM
With the finale just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the last episodes unfold and whether the reported winner will be officially crowned.
