The 50 New Reality Show, Bold Concept: 50 Contestants, Tentative Participants Names, When & Where To Watch

The 50 New Reality Show, Bold Concept: Today, let's check out the bold concept, tentative participants names, when and where to watch.

Updated:Jan 06, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The 50 New Reality Show, Tentative Participants Names

The 50 New Reality Show, Tentative Participants Names: The 50, the upcoming large-scale reality show is a successful global reality franchise that has come to India after making waves internationally. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook. Farah Khan reacted to The 50 and its enigmatic host, The Lion, in her trademark witty, candid, and unfiltered style on social media. Today, let's check out the bold concept, tentative participants names, when and where to watch: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Speaking about the show, Farah Khan says, "Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up. The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort. That’s exactly what makes it exciting—it’s intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti. Having seen and judged almost every kind of reality format, I genuinely believe The 50 will change the way audiences look at reality television."

The 50 premieres on February 1, 2026 streaming on JioHotstar and Colors, promising a reality experience that is bigger, bolder, and set to change the game. Episodes are expected to be available for both live viewing and on-demand streaming on the platform.

Saba Azad's name has also been floated around as one of the probable names for the show.

Nikki Tamboli is also been named one of the probable names for the show.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry might also been seen as a participant on The 50.

Shweta Tiwari, who is a former Bigg Boss 4 winner might be seen as a contestant also.

Ankita Lokhande's name is also making the buzz for the show.

Digitial influencer and actress Kusha Kapila can also be one of the probable names.

Uorfi Javed, who won The Traitor season 1 can also be seen in the new reality show.

