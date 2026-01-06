The 50 New Reality Show, Bold Concept: 50 Contestants, Tentative Participants Names, When & Where To Watch

2 / 10

Speaking about the show, Farah Khan says, "Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up. The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort. That’s exactly what makes it exciting—it’s intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti. Having seen and judged almost every kind of reality format, I genuinely believe The 50 will change the way audiences look at reality television."