The 50: Rajat Dalal vs Prince Narula Who is more educated, richer and has more social media followers?

Rajat Dalal is a popular yet highly controversial fitness influencer and reality TV personality known for his aggressive online persona and frequent legal troubles. In June 2024, he was arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an 18-year-old boy over an offensive social media caption. In August 2024, a viral video showed him driving at 143 km/h and hitting a motorcyclist, after which police took legal action. He was also involved in another incident where he assaulted individuals dressed as sadhus after accusing them of being fake babas on camera. Dalal has had several high-profile feuds with YouTuber CarryMinati, fitness influencer Rajveer Singh Shisodia, and actor Ajaz Khan, cementing his image as one of the most polarising figures in the influencer and reality TV space.