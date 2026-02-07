Advertisement
The 50: Rajat Dalal vs Prince Narula Who is more educated, richer and has more social media followers?


The 50: Rajat Dalal vs Prince Narula Who is more educated, richer and has more social media followers?

The 50 has been grabbing headlines day after day for its dramatic twists and fiery clashes. In a recent episode, a heated confrontation broke out between Prince Narula and Rajat Dalal. During the argument, Prince even called Rajat a “fattu,” leaving viewers stunned. With their rivalry intensifying on screen, fans are eager to know more about the two reality show stars and how they compare in real life

Updated:Feb 07, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Prince Narula vs Rajat Dalal


Prince Narula vs Rajat Dalal

Prince Narula and Rajat Dalal were seen engaging in a heated exchange on the show, which quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Their argument hinted at a brewing rivalry that is likely to continue in the coming episodes.

Who Is Prince Narula?


Who Is Prince Narula?

Prince Narula is widely known as the “King of Reality Shows.” He is a popular Indian model, actor, and reality television personality who has dominated several competitive reality shows over the years.

 

Who Is Rajat Dalal?


Who Is Rajat Dalal?

Rajat Dalal is an Indian powerlifter, fitness influencer, and reality TV personality who hails from Faridabad, Haryana. He is known for his strong social media presence and athletic achievements.

 

Age


Age

Prince Narula is 35 years old, while Rajat Dalal is around 30 years old.

 

Prince Narula Background


Prince Narula Background

Prince Narula hails from Chandigarh and was born into a Punjabi family. He is married to actress Yuvika Chaudhary, and the couple has a daughter.

 

Rajat Dalal Background


Rajat Dalal Background

Rajat Dalal was born in Haryana to Mohinder Singh Dalal and his mother. He has two siblings, a brother named Mukesh Dalal and a sister named Neeru Dalal, both of whom currently reside in Australia.

 

Prince Narula Education


Prince Narula Education

Prince Narula completed his schooling at Chandigarh Baptist School in Chandigarh. He did not pursue higher education and entered the entertainment industry at a young age.

 

Rajat Dalal Education


Rajat Dalal Education

While some reports suggest that Rajat Dalal graduated from Manav Rachna University, he has stated in a video that he is only 12th pass and had dropped out of a B.Tech program earlier.

 

Social Media Who Has More Followers


Social Media Who Has More Followers

Rajat Dalal has around 4.7 million followers on Instagram, while Prince Narula has approximately 4.8 million followers, giving Prince a slight edge on social media.

 

Prince Narula Net Worth


Prince Narula Net Worth

Prince Narula’s estimated net worth is around ₹45 crore. He reportedly charges between ₹5 lakh and ₹8 lakh per episode for his appearances on MTV Roadies. His collection of vehicles includes an Audi A4, a Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ, and a Royal Enfield Bullet.

Rajat Dalal Net Worth


Rajat Dalal Net Worth

Rajat Dalal reportedly has a net worth of approximately ₹16.8 to ₹17 crore. His income mainly comes from fitness coaching, social media content, and brand endorsements. His luxury vehicle collection includes a Land Rover Defender 130, Audi S6, Volkswagen Virtus, and Toyota Fortuner.

Rajat Dalal Controversies


Rajat Dalal Controversies

Rajat Dalal is a popular yet highly controversial fitness influencer and reality TV personality known for his aggressive online persona and frequent legal troubles. In June 2024, he was arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an 18-year-old boy over an offensive social media caption. In August 2024, a viral video showed him driving at 143 km/h and hitting a motorcyclist, after which police took legal action. He was also involved in another incident where he assaulted individuals dressed as sadhus after accusing them of being fake babas on camera. Dalal has had several high-profile feuds with YouTuber CarryMinati, fitness influencer Rajveer Singh Shisodia, and actor Ajaz Khan, cementing his image as one of the most polarising figures in the influencer and reality TV space.

 

Prince Narula Controversies


Prince Narula Controversies

In February 2026, Prince Narula claimed that after a heated argument with Elvish Yadav during the Roadies XX grand finale, gangsters were allegedly sent to threaten him. He also stated that he went to Elvish’s home in Gurgaon to confront him, but Elvish reportedly fled to Goa. In January 2026, a video showing Prince being “arrested” by Mumbai Police went viral, which later turned out to be part of a brand shoot. Prince clarified that he had not been arrested in real life. He also dismissed rumours about trouble in his marriage with Yuvika Chaudhary in late 2025, calling them a misunderstanding.

 

Prince Narula Achievements


Prince Narula Achievements

Prince Narula, widely known as the “King of Reality Shows,” has built an unmatched career by winning four major Indian reality show titles. Since 2016, he has served as a mentor and gang leader on MTV Roadies, leading several contestants to victory.

 

Rajat Dalal Achievements


Rajat Dalal Achievements

Rajat Dalal is best known for his record-breaking career in professional powerlifting and for representing India internationally. He holds the Classic Raw World Record in the deadlift after lifting 302.5 kg in the 90 kg Junior category and has achieved a gym total of 816 kg without equipped gear. He has won multiple international medals, including gold at the WPC World Cup in 2018 and 2019 and gold at WPC India in 2021. He also secured a silver medal at the WPC World Championships in 2019. At the national level, he won the Gold Medal and Best Lifter Award at the IHFF and National Deadlift and Benchpress Championship in 2018.

 

