The 50: Yuvika Chaudhary–Prince Narula, Sapna Choudhary, Maxtern Meet the 32 confirmed contestants of Farah Khan’s reality show
Sumaira Shaikh
Sumaira Shaikh is a social media influencer and model who has gained popularity for her fashion content and lifestyle videos across digital platforms.
Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare is a well-known Marathi television personality and reality show star. He won Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and later emerged as a finalist on Bigg Boss 16, earning a massive fan following.
Harsh
Harsh is a model and reality TV personality who has gained recognition through his participation in youth-based reality shows and digital projects.
Rushali
Rushali is a model and influencer known for her work in fashion and lifestyle content. She is dating Harsh whom she is met on Splitsvilla.
Shrutika Arjun
Shrutika Arjun is a former actress and television personality who is best remembered for her work in South Indian cinema and popular TV shows. She later stepped away from acting and is now making a comeback through reality television.
Trending Photos