The 50: Yuvika Chaudhary–Prince Narula, Sapna Choudhary, Maxtern Meet the 32 confirmed contestants of Farah Khan's reality show
photoDetails

The 50: Yuvika Chaudhary–Prince Narula, Sapna Choudhary, Maxtern Meet the 32 confirmed contestants of Farah Khan’s reality show

The 50 is one of the most anticipated upcoming reality shows on Indian television. The JioHotstar and Colors TV show is the Indian adaptation of the popular French format Les Cinquante.
Updated:Jan 24, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
Sumaira Shaikh

1/5
Sumaira Shaikh

Sumaira Shaikh is a social media influencer and model who has gained popularity for her fashion content and lifestyle videos across digital platforms.

 

Shiv Thakare

2/5
Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is a well-known Marathi television personality and reality show star. He won Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and later emerged as a finalist on Bigg Boss 16, earning a massive fan following.

 

Harsh

3/5
Harsh

Harsh is a model and reality TV personality who has gained recognition through his participation in youth-based reality shows and digital projects.

 

Rushali

4/5
Rushali

Rushali is a model and influencer known for her work in fashion and lifestyle content. She is dating Harsh whom she is met on Splitsvilla.

Shrutika Arjun

5/5
Shrutika Arjun

Shrutika Arjun is a former actress and television personality who is best remembered for her work in South Indian cinema and popular TV shows. She later stepped away from acting and is now making a comeback through reality television.

