NewsPhotosThe Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut - Star Cast, Release Date, Cameos By Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Rajkummar Rao & More!
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut - Star Cast, Release Date, Cameos By Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Rajkummar Rao & More!

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on September 18, 2025, and has been generating massive buzz for its compelling storyline and star-studded cameos.

Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
The Ba***ds of Bollywood

1/20
The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Within the upcoming week, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is set to unveil his debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Sahher Bambba as Female Lead

2/20
Sahher Bambba as Female Lead

Sahher Bambba, who made her debut in 2019 opposite Karan Deol in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, takes on the female lead role in the series. Originally from Himachal Pradesh, she has also appeared in The Empire, Dil Bekaraar, and featured alongside Emraan Hashmi in B Praak’s popular music video Ishq Nahi Karte.

Lakshya Lalwani in Lead

3/20
Lakshya Lalwani in Lead

Lakshya, who recently made waves with his performance in Kill, appears in the first look of the series. He was originally set to debut with Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but the film was eventually shelved.

Salman Khan

4/20
Salman Khan

Salman Khan lights up the teaser with a surprise appearance, adding star power to the series.

Manoj Pahwa

5/20
Manoj Pahwa

Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa takes on the role of Aasmaan’s father in the series.

Mona Singh

6/20
Mona Singh

Known for her versatility, Mona Singh is cast in the role of Aasmaan’s mother in the series.

Raghav Juyal

7/20
Raghav Juyal

Kill co-star Raghav Juyal joins the ensemble cast, portraying Parvaiz. a loyal and supportive friend to the protagonist.

Ranveer Singh

8/20
Ranveer Singh

The trailer teases a fiery and energetic cameo by Bollywood’s livewire, Ranveer Singh.

Badshah

9/20
Badshah

Popular rapper Badshah makes a special appearance, adding his signature style and energy to the series.

Bobby Deol

10/20
Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol, fresh off his reinvention as a powerful antagonist, takes on the role of superstar Ajay Talvar in the series.

Karan Johar

11/20
Karan Johar

The trailer hints at a quirky and playful cameo by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Aamir Khan

12/20
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan also makes a special cameo appearance in the series.

SS Rajamouli

13/20
SS Rajamouli

The trailer features a witty exchange between SS Rajamouli and Aamir Khan, adding a layer of satire to the series. 

Disha Patani

14/20
Disha Patani

Disha Patani appears as herself in a playful cameo, poking fun at red carpet moments and media attention.

Arjun Kapoor

15/20
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor makes a surprise cameo in the trailer, adding to the film’s star-studded lineup.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

16/20
Siddhant Chaturvedi

The trailer features Dhadak 2 star Siddhant Chaturvedi in a brief moment.

Rajkummar Rao

17/20
Rajkummar Rao

The trailer includes a special cameo appearance by Rajkummar Rao

Creative Team

18/20
Creative Team

The series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, with Aryan Khan also contributing to the writing.

Shah Rukh Khan

19/20
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed his cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, appearing both in the series and prominently featured in the trailer.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Release Date

20/20
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Release Date

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, described as a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour, is all set to premiere on September 18, 2025.

(All Images: X/YouTube Still/Instagram)

