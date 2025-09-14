The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut - Star Cast, Release Date, Cameos By Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Rajkummar Rao & More!
The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on September 18, 2025, and has been generating massive buzz for its compelling storyline and star-studded cameos.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Within the upcoming week, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is set to unveil his debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Sahher Bambba as Female Lead
Sahher Bambba, who made her debut in 2019 opposite Karan Deol in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, takes on the female lead role in the series. Originally from Himachal Pradesh, she has also appeared in The Empire, Dil Bekaraar, and featured alongside Emraan Hashmi in B Praak’s popular music video Ishq Nahi Karte.
Lakshya Lalwani in Lead
Lakshya, who recently made waves with his performance in Kill, appears in the first look of the series. He was originally set to debut with Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but the film was eventually shelved.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan lights up the teaser with a surprise appearance, adding star power to the series.
Manoj Pahwa
Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa takes on the role of Aasmaan’s father in the series.
Mona Singh
Known for her versatility, Mona Singh is cast in the role of Aasmaan’s mother in the series.
Raghav Juyal
Kill co-star Raghav Juyal joins the ensemble cast, portraying Parvaiz. a loyal and supportive friend to the protagonist.
Ranveer Singh
The trailer teases a fiery and energetic cameo by Bollywood’s livewire, Ranveer Singh.
Badshah
Popular rapper Badshah makes a special appearance, adding his signature style and energy to the series.
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol, fresh off his reinvention as a powerful antagonist, takes on the role of superstar Ajay Talvar in the series.
Karan Johar
The trailer hints at a quirky and playful cameo by filmmaker Karan Johar.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan also makes a special cameo appearance in the series.
SS Rajamouli
The trailer features a witty exchange between SS Rajamouli and Aamir Khan, adding a layer of satire to the series.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani appears as herself in a playful cameo, poking fun at red carpet moments and media attention.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor makes a surprise cameo in the trailer, adding to the film’s star-studded lineup.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
The trailer features Dhadak 2 star Siddhant Chaturvedi in a brief moment.
Rajkummar Rao
The trailer includes a special cameo appearance by Rajkummar Rao
Creative Team
The series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, with Aryan Khan also contributing to the writing.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed his cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, appearing both in the series and prominently featured in the trailer.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Release Date
The Ba***ds of Bollywood, described as a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour, is all set to premiere on September 18, 2025.
(All Images: X/YouTube Still/Instagram)
