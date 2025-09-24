Advertisement
The Bads Of Bollywood Full Cast Fee, Names & Photos: Aryan Khan's Staggering Paycheck To Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal And Sahher Bambba's Reported Salaries For Blockbuster Series
The Bads Of Bollywood Full Cast Fee, Names & Photos: Aryan Khan's Staggering Paycheck To Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal And Sahher Bambba's Reported Salaries For Blockbuster Series

The Bads Of Bollywood Full Cast Fee: Today, let's take a look at whopping salaries of full cast members from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, based on several media reports.

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Full Cast Fee

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Full Cast Fee

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Full Cast Fee: Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan made his impressive directorial debut with the much-talked about series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The satirical action comedy is available for streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2025. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood promises to bring the perfect masala of Bollywood and entertainment. Today, let's take a look at whopping salaries of full cast members from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, based on several media reports.

(Pic Courtesy: Show Still/Posters @Instagram)

Aryan Khan's Whopping Fee

Aryan Khan's Whopping Fee

The creator and director of the series, Aryan Khan reportedly got somewhere between Rs 10-12 crore - taking a cut from directing fees and backend profits, according to BigTVLive.com

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Cast -Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor Fee

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Cast -Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor Fee

Among other actors including Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, and Manoj Pahwa, several media reports claims that they received an amount between Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore.

Sahher Bambba's Fee

Sahher Bambba's Fee

Sahher Bambba's reported fee in the web series is estimated to be Rs 1.5 to 2 crore.

Raghav Juyal's Salary

Raghav Juyal's Salary

Raghav plays a pivotal role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He was paid a fee of Rs 2-2.50 crore for his role.

Lakshya Lalwani's Fee

Lakshya Lalwani's Fee

He plays the lead role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood web-series. According to Asianetnews, he has got a fee of around Rs 2-3 crore.

Anya Singh's Salary

Anya Singh's Salary

According to Asianetnews, Anya Singh got a fee of around Rs 1.5-2 crore.

