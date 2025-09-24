The Bads Of Bollywood Full Cast Fee, Names & Photos: Aryan Khan's Staggering Paycheck To Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal And Sahher Bambba's Reported Salaries For Blockbuster Series
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Full Cast Fee: Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan made his impressive directorial debut with the much-talked about series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The satirical action comedy is available for streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2025. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood promises to bring the perfect masala of Bollywood and entertainment. Today, let's take a look at whopping salaries of full cast members from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, based on several media reports.
Aryan Khan's Whopping Fee
The creator and director of the series, Aryan Khan reportedly got somewhere between Rs 10-12 crore - taking a cut from directing fees and backend profits, according to BigTVLive.com
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Cast -Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor Fee
Among other actors including Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, and Manoj Pahwa, several media reports claims that they received an amount between Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore.
Sahher Bambba's Fee
Sahher Bambba's reported fee in the web series is estimated to be Rs 1.5 to 2 crore.
Raghav Juyal's Salary
Raghav plays a pivotal role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He was paid a fee of Rs 2-2.50 crore for his role.
Lakshya Lalwani's Fee
He plays the lead role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood web-series. According to Asianetnews, he has got a fee of around Rs 2-3 crore.
Anya Singh's Salary
According to Asianetnews, Anya Singh got a fee of around Rs 1.5-2 crore.
