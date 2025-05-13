The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships...Who Was Responsible For Trojan War? She Was The Most Beautiful Woman In The World
She Was The Most Beautiful Woman In The World
The Greek mythology is a fascinating subject for literature lovers. Homer's Illiad vividly describes the epic Trojan war towards its end. From heroic narrations, war glory to violence and tragic moments - the Illiad presents it all for readers. What's interesting is this well-known statement, 'The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships...' Who is it for? None, but Helena - The Helen of Troy.
Who Was Helen?
Helen of Troy in Greek mythology is called most beautiful woman in the world. Daughter of Zeus and Leda, she was married first to King Menelaus of Sparta followed by her elopement with Paris of Troy - the cause of the Epic Trojan War.
Who Was Paris Of Troy
A Trojan prince Paris was appointed by Zeus to judge the most beautiful goddess - Hera, Athena, or Aphrodite. Aphrodite promised him the most beautiful woman in the world, therefore he chose her as the most beautiful of the goddesses, earning the wrath of Athena and Hera.
Some claim that Helen was forcibly abducted by Paris but in Homer's Illiad, Helen admits to that she followed Paris or that she was led to Troy by Aphrodite's intervention.
Face That Launched A 1000 Ships
Contemporary English playwright Christopher Marlowe wrote the famous line in his play The Tragical History of Dr Faustus, published in 1604.
Was this the face that launched a thousand ships And burnt the topless towers of Illium Sweet Helen, make me immortal with a kiss...
In Homer's The Iliad, Helen was the wife of the king of Sparta, Menelaus. For the beautiful Helena, the Greek men fought the Trojan War to win her back from Paris.
Did Trojan War Happen?
Homer said it lasted for 10 long years. The legendary Trojan War took place around 12-13 century BC. At the end of the Trojan War, it was massive destruction and violence. Helen of Troy is believed to have returned to her original husband, Menelaus. The war is one of the most important events in Greek mythology, and it has been narrated through many works of Greek literature, most notably Homer's Iliad.
Many scholars believe that there is a historical core to the tale, though this may simply mean that the Homeric stories are a fusion of various tales of sieges and expeditions by Mycenaean Greeks during the Bronze Age.
