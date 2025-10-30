The Family Man Season 3 New Cast Update, Salary & Educational Qualifications, Plot Alert! Meet Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat To Nimrat Kaur, Who Is Playing What In Spy-Thriller

2 / 7

In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders. Returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade),Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari),¬Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others.

The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.