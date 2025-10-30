Advertisement
The Family Man Season 3 New Cast Update, Salary & Educational Qualifications, Plot Alert! Meet Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat To Nimrat Kaur, Who Is Playing What In Spy-Thriller
The Family Man Season 3 New Cast Update, Salary & Educational Qualifications, Plot Alert! Meet Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat To Nimrat Kaur, Who Is Playing What In Spy-Thriller

The Family Man Season 3 New Cast Update, Salary: Today, let's dig deeper into the new cast members of the show, reported salaries and educational qualifications of Meet Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat To Nimrat Kaur.

 

Updated:Oct 30, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
The Family Man Season 3 New Cast Update, Salary

The Family Man Season 3 New Cast Update, Salary

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date Out: The OTT giant Prime Video finally announced November 21 as the global premiere date for the eagerly-anticipated third season of its critically acclaimed and much-loved Original series, The Family Man. Created by the powerhouse duo Raj & DK under their banner—D2R Films, the high-stakes spy action-thriller returns with a new season that is poised to be the biggest and most exciting one yet. Today, let's dig deeper into the new cast members of the show, reported salaries and educational qualifications of Meet Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat To Nimrat Kaur.

(Pic Courtesy: Show Stills/Instgaram)

The Family Man Season 3 Storyline, Plot: What To Expect

The Family Man Season 3 Storyline, Plot: What To Expect

In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders. Returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade),Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari),¬Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others. 

The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.

The Family Man Season 3's Manoj Bajpayee Fee & Educational Background

The Family Man Season 3's Manoj Bajpayee Fee & Educational Background

Manoj Bajpayee returns as the quintessential protagonist and elite undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari, who serves his nation with unwavering dedication while juggling the equally demanding life of a loving husband and doting father. According to an earlier News18 report dated 2021, Manoj Bajpayee was paid  Rs 10 crore for season 2. Meanwhile, Samantha, was a new face in the franchise in season 2, earned Rs 3-4 crore for the role. Therefore, Manoj Bajpayee is likely to earn more in season 3.

Manoj Bajpayee did his graduation from Delhi University, holding a BA in History. He attended Satyawati College and Ramjas College before graduating, and his education also includes completing his 12th grade at Maharani Janaki College in Bettiah, Bihar. 

After facing rejection from National School Of Drama thrice, he then attended director and acting coach Barry John's workshop after actor Raghubir Yadav's suggestion.

Jaideep Ahlawat's Character & Education

Jaideep Ahlawat's Character & Education

Jaideep Ahlawat plays a character named Rukma, an adversary to Srikant Tiwari. His presence in the season has upped the curiosity among the fans, given his power-packed performance in Paatal Lok.

He got his high school certificate from Govt. High School, Kharkara and attended Jat College, Rohtak. After his graduation, Ahlawat did an MA in English from Maharshi Dayanand University in 2005. He completed his acting graduation from FTII in 2008, where Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma, and Sunny Hinduja were his acting mates. According to BigTVlive report, Jaideep Ahlawat's remuneration is somewhere around Rs 15-Rs 20 crore for Season 3. However, it has not been confirmed.

Nimrat Kaur's Family Man 3 role, Educational Background

Nimrat Kaur's Family Man 3 role, Educational Background

Nimrit Kaur joins 'The Family Man Season 3' as Meera in the negative shade character. She has worked in several hit films. Her family lived in Patiala, and she studied at Yadavindra Public School, Patiala. In 1994, her father was abducted and killed by terrorist. Thereafter, her family moved to Delhi-Noida, where she attended Delhi Public School, Noida. Later, she studied at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University and obtained a B.Com. Hons. in commerce.

Sundeep Kishan in The Family Man Season 3

Sundeep Kishan in The Family Man Season 3

Famous Tamil star Sundeep Kishan, returns to The Family Man franchise with Season 3 as Major Vikram. As per reports, he will play an important cross-border link to the storyline. He first played the role in Season 1 and will be seen again in Season 3. He moved to Hyderabad in 2008 to pursue a career in films. Sundeep Kishan made his acting debut with Prasthanam (2010) and got his breakthrough with the 2013 films Gundello Godari and Venkatadri Express respectively.

He worked as an assistant director to Gautham Vasudev Menon for a year, before starring in Sneha Geetham (2010). He made his acting debut with Prasthanam in the same year.

Jugal Hansraj in The Family Man Season 3

Jugal Hansraj in The Family Man Season 3

Jugal Hansraj is back to the showbiz world and this time will be seen playing a pivotal part in the spy thriller series on the OTT space. Jugal Hansraj started his career as a child artist in the 1983 film Masoom, which stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi. After a brief stint in acting, writing and composing in 2017, Jugal became a published author with his first novel for children titled "Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure". 

