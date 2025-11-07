The Girlfriend To Mirai - Latest Malayalam, Telugu OTT & Theatrical Releases On Netflix, Zee5 And JioHotstar
Here’s your weekly round-up of the latest Malayalam & Telugu films, whether in theatres, direct to OTT, streaming on the big platforms like Netflix, ZEE5 and JioHotstar.
The Girlfriend
Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, this film explores a college-going girl stuck in a toxic relationship with her boyfriend, and a twist in the second half upends everything. It hits theatres on 7 November 2025 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Maharani Season 4
In the fourth season of the political drama, Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi) takes her battle from Bihar to the national stage, up against the Prime Minister and institutional conspiracies. It streams exclusively on SonyLIV (and via OTTplay Premium) from 7 November 2025.
Jatadhara
This Telugu supernatural/fantasy thriller, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, revolves around ancient curses, black-magic rituals (jaadu tona), and the dark forces unleashed when a sceptic ghost-hunter disturbs the balance. It is slated for theatrical release on 7 November 2025.
Kiss
Tamil romantic fantasy starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani. It follows Nelson, a musician who obtains a mysterious power: whenever a couple kisses in front of him, he can foresee their future. His beliefs about love are challenged when he meets Sarah. It becomes available to stream on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium from 7 November 2025.
Bad Girl
Tamil coming-of-age drama featuring Anjali Sivaraman in the lead as Ramya, whose journey from teenage years into her early 30s gets shaped by societal expectations, relationships, and personal autonomy. The movie streams on JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium) from 4 November 2025.
Mirai
A mythological-superhero Telugu film starring Teja Sajja, where ancient scriptures and a divine staff awaken in a reluctant hero chosen to save the world. It is already available in some languages, and the Hindi-dubbed version is set to stream on JioHotstar from 7 November 2025.
Karam
A Malayalam action-thriller starring Noble Babu Thomas as Dev Mahendran, a court-martialled ex-soldier whose life is shattered by an accident that paralyses his girlfriend and later forces into a dark world of human trafficking upon fate’s return. It streams on ManoramaMAX from 7 November 2025 after its theatrical run.
(All Images: IMDb)
