Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2991169https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/the-girlfriend-to-thamma-latest-malayalam-tamil-telugu-ott-releases-on-netflix-zee5-and-others-2991169
NewsPhotosThe Girlfriend To Thamma - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And Others
photoDetails

The Girlfriend To Thamma - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And Others

Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases: This week’s OTT lineup offers something for every kind of viewer, from light-hearted comedies to intense thrillers and heartfelt romances. Audiences can look forward to fresh stories that explore modern relationships, hilarious misadventures, and gripping crime narratives, all delivered by talented casts across multiple streaming platforms.

Updated:Dec 02, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases

1/6
Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases

This week brings an exciting lineup of new OTT releases, ranging from heartfelt romances and comedy capers to thrilling crime dramas, available across popular streaming platforms.

(All Image: IMDb/YouTube Still)

Follow Us

The Girlfriend

2/6
The Girlfriend

Plot: Explores emotional and psychological dimensions of modern relationships, moving beyond a conventional romantic comedy. It addresses uncomfortable questions and emphasises that relationships should not be claustrophobic.

OTT Release Date: December 5

OTT Platform: Netflix

Follow Us

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

3/6
The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Plot: Comedy about a local photographer who loses the memory card of a high-profile couple's pre-wedding shoot, leading to a series of hilarious events.

OTT Release Date: December 5

OTT Platform: Zee5

Follow Us

Dhoolpet Police Station

4/6
Dhoolpet Police Station

Plot: Crime web-series set in Hyderabad; follows a police officer known for unconventional methods and the unusual cases he handles.

OTT Release Date: December 5

OTT Platform: Aha

Follow Us

Karimullah Biriyani Point Nutakki

5/6
Karimullah Biriyani Point Nutakki

Plot: Story of Govind, an elderly man determined to treat his sick friend Mary to biryani despite having little money. He ropes in two chaotic partners, Eman and Subhani, leading to a hilarious mini-adventure.

OTT Release Date: Now streaming

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Follow Us

Thamma

6/6
Thamma

Plot: Follows a journalist (Ayushmann Khurrana) who transforms into a betal and falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna’s character. Their “bloody love story” involves twists as they face Nawazuddin together. Available in multiple languages, including Telugu.

OTT Release Date: December 2

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Follow Us
Latest Malayalam releasesott watchlistwhat to watch on OTTEntertainmentOTT releasesthe girlfriendthammaThe Girlfriend on OTTThamma on OTTNew OTT releases. Rashmika Mandanna
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma
Top 10 Players With Most Sixes In ODI Cricket History: Rohit Sharma Leads, Shahid Afridi At 2nd, MS Dhoni At 5th, Sachin Tendulkar At...
camera icon6
title
Namo Bharat train booking
From Film Shoots To Birthday Parties, Check What All You Can Do In Namo Bharat Trains
camera icon8
title
India
Indian Railways Update: Non-AC Sleeper Coach Passengers Can Avail Bedsheets And Pillows From January 1; Check Charges And Facility Available Only On THESE Trains…
camera icon8
title
CSK
4 Players CSK Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell And...
camera icon10
title
Ronaldo vs Messi
Ronaldo vs Messi: Who Is More Rich? From Luxurious Car Collections To Million-Dollar Villas; Check Net Worth In Numbers