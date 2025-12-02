The Girlfriend To Thamma - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And Others
Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases: This week’s OTT lineup offers something for every kind of viewer, from light-hearted comedies to intense thrillers and heartfelt romances. Audiences can look forward to fresh stories that explore modern relationships, hilarious misadventures, and gripping crime narratives, all delivered by talented casts across multiple streaming platforms.
Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases
(All Image: IMDb/YouTube Still)
The Girlfriend
Plot: Explores emotional and psychological dimensions of modern relationships, moving beyond a conventional romantic comedy. It addresses uncomfortable questions and emphasises that relationships should not be claustrophobic.
OTT Release Date: December 5
OTT Platform: Netflix
The Great Pre-Wedding Show
Plot: Comedy about a local photographer who loses the memory card of a high-profile couple's pre-wedding shoot, leading to a series of hilarious events.
OTT Release Date: December 5
OTT Platform: Zee5
Dhoolpet Police Station
Plot: Crime web-series set in Hyderabad; follows a police officer known for unconventional methods and the unusual cases he handles.
OTT Release Date: December 5
OTT Platform: Aha
Karimullah Biriyani Point Nutakki
Plot: Story of Govind, an elderly man determined to treat his sick friend Mary to biryani despite having little money. He ropes in two chaotic partners, Eman and Subhani, leading to a hilarious mini-adventure.
OTT Release Date: Now streaming
OTT Platform: ETV Win
Thamma
Plot: Follows a journalist (Ayushmann Khurrana) who transforms into a betal and falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna’s character. Their “bloody love story” involves twists as they face Nawazuddin together. Available in multiple languages, including Telugu.
OTT Release Date: December 2
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
