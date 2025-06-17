The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Kapil Sharma To Archana Puran Singh, Check Out Their Whopping Net Worth
Kapil Sharma Show 3 Cast Net Worth: Ahead of New Season of Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix, Check out the whopping net worth of this season's star cast.
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover became a big name with his appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show, now back with season 3 on Netflix. Grover has a networth approximately of Rs 21 Crore.
Rajiv Thakur
Rajiv Thakur, who has gained massive popularity for his humour on The Kapil Sharma Show, who is also back with season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has an estimated net worth of Rs 10– Rs 12 crore.
Kiku Sharda
Kiku Sharda is one of India's favorite comedians particularly gaining huge popularity through The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show. According to reports, Kiku Sharda's net worth is estimated at Rs 33 to Rs 40 crore.
Krushna Abhishek
Krushna Abhishek has established himself convincingly in the entertainment sector. As he is set to return in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. According to Times Of India, His net worth is approximately $5 million, which is about Rs 40 crore.
Archana Puran Singh
Archana Puran Singh's net worth in 2024 is approximately $31 million (equivalent to Rs 235 crore). Renowned Indian TV show host and movie actress, she gained popularity as a judge on the popular comedy shows like Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma has won the hearts of millions with his unmatched comic skills. With only Rs 500 in hand, Kapil's net worth of more than Rs 300 crore.
The Great Indian Kapil Show S3
The new season of Kapil Sharma show is soon to be out! Season 3 marks Navjot Singh Sidhu's return after nearly five years. Also the star cast of the show already begun shooting. The show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 on Netflix, promising endless laughs, streaming from 21st June.
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu, the politician-turned-cricketer-turned-TV personality, has an estimated net worth of close to Rs 44 to Rs 45 crore. He is currently in the news as he returned for Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.
