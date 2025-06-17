The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Kapil Sharma To Archana Puran Singh, Check Out Their Whopping Net Worth

7 / 8

The new season of Kapil Sharma show is soon to be out! Season 3 marks Navjot Singh Sidhu's return after nearly five years. Also the star cast of the show already begun shooting. The show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 on Netflix, promising endless laughs, streaming from 21st June.