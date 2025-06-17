Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2917483https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/the-great-indian-kapil-show-3-kapil-sharma-to-archana-puran-singh-check-out-their-whopping-net-worth-2917483
NewsPhotosThe Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Kapil Sharma To Archana Puran Singh, Check Out Their Whopping Net Worth
photoDetails

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Kapil Sharma To Archana Puran Singh, Check Out Their Whopping Net Worth

Kapil Sharma Show 3 Cast Net Worth: Ahead of New Season of Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix, Check out the whopping net worth of this season's star cast. 

Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Sunil Grover

1/8
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover became a big name with his appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show, now back with season 3 on Netflix. Grover has a networth approximately of Rs 21 Crore. 

Follow Us

Rajiv Thakur

2/8
Rajiv Thakur

Rajiv Thakur, who has gained massive popularity for his humour on The Kapil Sharma Show, who is also back with season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has an estimated net worth of Rs 10– Rs 12 crore. 

Follow Us

Kiku Sharda

3/8
Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda is one of India's favorite comedians particularly gaining huge popularity through The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show.  According to reports, Kiku Sharda's net worth is estimated at Rs 33 to Rs 40 crore.

Follow Us

Krushna Abhishek

4/8
Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek has established himself convincingly in the entertainment sector.  As he is set to return in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. According to Times Of India, His net worth is approximately $5 million, which is about Rs 40 crore.

Follow Us

Archana Puran Singh

5/8
Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh's net worth in 2024 is approximately $31 million (equivalent to Rs 235 crore). Renowned Indian TV show host and movie actress, she gained popularity as a judge on the popular comedy shows like Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show. 

Follow Us

Kapil Sharma

6/8
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has won the hearts of millions with his unmatched comic skills. With only Rs 500 in hand, Kapil's net worth of more than Rs 300 crore. 

Follow Us

The Great Indian Kapil Show S3

7/8
The Great Indian Kapil Show S3

The new season of Kapil Sharma show is soon to be out! Season 3 marks Navjot Singh Sidhu's return after nearly five years. Also the star cast of the show already begun shooting. The show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 on Netflix, promising endless laughs, streaming from 21st June. 

Follow Us

Navjot Singh Sidhu

8/8
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the politician-turned-cricketer-turned-TV personality, has an estimated net worth of close to Rs 44 to Rs 45 crore. He is currently in the news as he returned for Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. 

Follow Us
kapil sharma show 3 Cast Net WorthKapil Sharma Net WorthNavjot Singh Sidhu Net WorthArchana Puran Singh Net worthThe Great Indian Kapil Show S3The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 CastThe Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Cast Salarykapil sharma show 3 release date
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
A hundred and a fifer same Test
A Hundred & A Fifer In The Same Test: Indian Legends Who Did It All!
camera icon10
title
places to visit near pune
10 Thrilling Quick Escapes Near Pune You Must Visit Once
camera icon8
title
7 Yoga Poses In 10 Minutes
7 Yoga Poses In 10 Minutes: Your Daily Wellness Fix
camera icon7
title
Jasprit Bumrah
3 Records Jasprit Bumrah Can Create During India vs England Test Series - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
bollywood trvia
Meet Actress Who Battled Cancer Twice, Refused Nude Scene With Rishi Kapoor, And Was Betrayed By Rekha, She is....
NEWS ON ONE CLICK