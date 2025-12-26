Advertisement
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Cast Fee: Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu To Archana Puran Singh - Who Earns How Much Per Episode?
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Cast Fee: Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu To Archana Puran Singh - Who Earns How Much Per Episode?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Cast Fee: Today, let's check out the estimated remuneration of its main cast, based on various media reports.

 

Updated:Dec 26, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fee

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fee

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fee: The highly-awaited comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma is back and how! The season 4 kickstarted on December 20, 2025 - adding to the Christmas and New Year's vibe. According to ANI, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 brings an exciting, truly unexpected guest lineup to the stage, featuring World Cup champions and global superstars, Gen Z icons, Bhojpuri stars, and more. Today, let's check out the estimated remuneration of its main cast, based on various media reports.

(Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still/Instagram)

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: When And Where To Watch

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: When And Where To Watch

Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' season 4 will see Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others returning as the main cast members. The show premiered on December 20, 2025 on Netflix with Priyanka Chopra becoming the first guest of honour this time.

Kapil Sharma's Fee

Kapil Sharma's Fee

According to several online reports, Kapil Sharma took home Rs 5 crore per episode for Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, making him one of India's highest-paid comedians. This is based on his previous seasons.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Remuneration

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Remuneration

According to Siasat.com,  Navjot Singh Sidhu earns between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per episode for his appearances on the Netflix show. Earlier, when he appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' between 2018 and 2020, Sidhu was reportedly paid around Rs 25 crore for 125 episodes, averaging nearly Rs 20 lakh per episode.

Sunil Grover's Remuneration

Sunil Grover's Remuneration

It has been reported that Sunil Grover reportedly charged Rs 25 lakh per episode when featured in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. 

Archana Puran Singh's Fee

Archana Puran Singh's Fee

Archana Puran Singh, the fan-favourite judge on Kapil's Show is reportedly charging around Rs 10–12 lakh per episode, as per Siasat.com.

Krushna Abhishek's Fee

Krushna Abhishek's Fee

A key cast member on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Krushna Abhishek took home Rs 10 lakh per episode in previous season.

Kiku Sharda's Salary

Kiku Sharda's Salary

According to several reports, a pivotal cast member on The Great Indian Kapil Show, earned Rs 7 lakh per episode last season. 

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Cast FeeThe Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 CastThe Great Indian Kapil Show season 4kapil sharma feeNavjot Singh Sidhu feeArchana Puran SinghEntertainment
