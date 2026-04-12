The last of the golden voices: Asha Bhosle and the elite circle of India's greatest vocalists
They didn't just sing; they defined the sound of India. From the Mangeshkar sisters to SPB, explore the elite circle of vocalists who earned the nation's highest honours. Discover the legends behind an immortal musical legacy.
India lost one of its greatest voices today. Asha Bhosle, 92, passed away in Mumbai. But her legacy and that of the singers who stood alongside her, will never fade. Here are the legendary vocalists who, like Asha, were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.
The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service to the nation. In music, only artists who transformed Indian culture over decades are considered worthy of this honour. It sits just below the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award India can give. (Photo source: Social Media)
MS Subbulakshmi was the first musician to receive the Padma Vibhushan, in 1975. She later received the Bharat Ratna too, becoming the first musician ever to achieve both. No vocalist had done it before her. (Photo source: Social Media)
Lata Mangeshkar, Asha's elder sister, received the Padma Vibhushan in 1999. She was later awarded the Bharat Ratna as well. The two sisters are the only siblings in Indian history to both hold the Padma Vibhushan, a record that may never be matched. (Photo source: Social Media)
Asha Bhosle received the honour in 2008. She sang in over 20 languages, recorded more than 12,000 songs, and held a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings by any artist. She started singing professionally at age 9 and never truly stopped. (Photo source: Social Media)
The classical world gave India several more Padma Vibhushan laureates. Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Pandit Jasraj, Kishori Amonkar, Gangubai Hangal, and Girija Devi, the Queen of Thumri, all received the honour for keeping Hindustani classical music alive across generations. (Photo source: AI)
SP Balasubrahmanyam received the award posthumously in 2021. He recorded over 40,000 songs across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, a number no other singer in Indian history has reached. Like Asha, his voice was impossible to define with one genre. (Photo source: Social Media)
Today, with Asha Bhosle gone, India has lost the last living Padma Vibhushan voice from Bollywood's golden era. From Subbulakshmi in 1975 to Sharda Sinha in 2025, these singers did not just entertain India, they became the sound of it. (Photo source: @ashabhosle)
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