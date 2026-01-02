The Raja Saab Cast Fee, Budget: Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal To Malavika Mohanan - How Much Are These Stars Earning?

1 / 9

Pan-India superstar Prabhas's upcoming Telugu horror comedy action fantasy film is written and directed by Maruthi. The film stars Prabhas, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. The film is high on the buzz word and therefore, there is a lot of speculation about its release date, cast fee and budget. Based on several media reports, let's take a look at these details:

(Note: None of the remuneration figures is confirmed by the makers or actors. It is solely based on media reports)

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Posters)