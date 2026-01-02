The Raja Saab Cast Fee, Budget: Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal To Malavika Mohanan - How Much Are These Stars Earning?
The Raja Saab Cast Fee: The film is high on the buzz word and therefore, there is a lot of speculation about its release date, cast fee and budget.
Pan-India superstar Prabhas's upcoming Telugu horror comedy action fantasy film is written and directed by Maruthi. The film stars Prabhas, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. The film is high on the buzz word and therefore, there is a lot of speculation about its release date, cast fee and budget. Based on several media reports, let's take a look at these details:
(Note: None of the remuneration figures is confirmed by the makers or actors. It is solely based on media reports)
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Posters)
Maruthi
According to a report by Great Andhra, director Maruthi was paid Rs 18 crore for The Raja Saab. The filmmaker reportedly revealed the same during an interview with the news portal. He also clarified that this amount is high due to his continuous work on the project for nearly three years - the highest that he has received ever in his film career, as per Pinkvilla.
The Raja Saab is made on a whopping budget of Rs 400-450 crore, as per wikipedia.
Prabhas
According to News 18 report, Prabhas, who is reportedly known for charging around Rs 150 crore per film, has reportedly agreed to take a cut with Rs 100 crore fee for his upcoming movie, The Raja Saab. This makes it a 33 per cent pay cut. Prabhas reportedly charged Rs. 150 crore for his last film 'Adipurush.'
Sanjay Dutt
The seasoned Bollywood star has reportedly charged Rs 5-6 cr as per a report in MSN.com
Malavika Mohanan
The south star has allegedly charged a fee of up to 2 crore rupees for this film, as per MSN.
Nidhhi Agerwal
The famous actress got a remuneration of around Rs 1.2-1.5 crore, reportedly.
Riddhi Kumar
According to a FB post by 'South Indian Actresses' page, Riddhi Kumar took home Rs 3 crore for this project.
Brahmanandam
Indian cinema's richest comedian-actor is apparently charging Rs 80 lakh as per MSN report.
Anupam Kher
The senior actor has reportedly received a fee of Rs 1 crore, allegedly.
