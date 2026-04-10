The real story of Madhubala behind the biopic buzz: Unknown painful truths about her love life and illness

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Her relationship with Dilip Kumar is still one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories. Deeply in love, the couple faced intense family opposition and legal complications linked to the film Naya Daur.

Madhubala’s father strongly disapproved of the relationship, and Dilip Kumar’s testimony in a court case against him deeply hurt her. The fallout led to a painful and very public breakup, leaving lasting emotional scars.