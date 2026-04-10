The real story of Madhubala behind the biopic buzz: Unknown painful truths about her love life and illness
A Crooked Romance
Her relationship with Dilip Kumar is still one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories. Deeply in love, the couple faced intense family opposition and legal complications linked to the film Naya Daur.
Madhubala’s father strongly disapproved of the relationship, and Dilip Kumar’s testimony in a court case against him deeply hurt her. The fallout led to a painful and very public breakup, leaving lasting emotional scars.
Then Came Mughal-e-Azam
Despite the heartbreak, Madhubala continued to work and delivered one of her most iconic performances as Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam. The film became a landmark in Indian cinema, but the experience was physically and emotionally exhausting for her.
Illness That Changed Everything
Madhubala had been battling a serious heart condition from a young age. Diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect, she lived with constant health challenges. Over time, her condition worsened, forcing her to step away from several film projects.
Marriage to Kishore Kumar
In 1960, she married Kishore Kumar, hoping for a fresh start. The couple even travelled to London for treatment, but doctors advised against surgery due to high risks and gave her a limited life expectancy. She was also cautioned against stress and pregnancy.
As her health deteriorated, she withdrew from public life. Reports suggest that her marriage faced strain, and she eventually returned to live with her family.
Her Gradual End
In her final years, Madhubala was largely bedridden. She found comfort in poetry and often revisited her films, especially Mughal-e-Azam.
She passed away in 1969 at just 36. Though she was born with a life-threatening condition, Madhubala created an everlasting legacy in the time she had giving Indian cinema far more than she ever took from it.
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