/The Traitors Season 2 confirmed contestants & their staggering net worth: Shalini Passi or Mallika Sherawat - Who is the richest star?

The Traitors Season 2 confirmed contestants net worth: Shalini Passi or Mallika Sherawat - Who is the richest star?
The Traitors Season 2 contestants names: Upcoming captive reality show The Traitors is all set to return with a second season, and the makers recently unveiled its confirmed contestants. The show will be hosted by Karan Johar and has been shot at the historic and beautiful Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in March, as per reports. The contestants, along with host Karan Johar, shot for nearly two weeks at the heritage property. Take a look below to find out who is the richest contestant this season?
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The Indian adaptation of the hit international reality format will premiere in August, with new episodes streaming every Thursday. The show will feature 21 celebrities from various fields who will compete in a game built around trust, betrayal and deception.
The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on August 13, 2026, on Prime Video.
Shalini Passi is an art collector, and philanthropist has an estimated family wealth of Rs 2,690 crore - making her the richest contestant this season.
Famous television actress Shweta Tiwari has an estimated net worth between Rs 81 crore and Rs 90 crore.
Chef-turned-actor Ranveer Brar has reportedly an estimated net worth between Rs 45–60 crore, as per Siasat.
Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has also set her foot in the beauty industry with her hair extensions brand, contributing to her reported net worth of Rs 40–50 crore.
Munawar Faruqui has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore. He won reality shows like Bigg Boss 17 and Lock Upp, stand-up comedy tours, music videos, YouTube earnings, and brand endorsements.
The Murder actress has an estimated net worth of Rs 160–170 crore.
Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, has an estimated net worth between Rs 5 crore and Rs 15 crore. Although some conflicting reports cite higher speculative estimates up to Rs 50 crore.