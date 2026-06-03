The Traitors Season 2 tentative contestants list: Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Tiwari to Krystle D'Souza - Who all will star in Karan Johar's hosted game show?
Meet The Traitors Season 2 contestants
Meet The Traitors Season 2 contestants: After witnessing an exceptional debut, The Traitors Season 2 was announced last year. Adapted from the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format by IDTV, The Traitors season 1 saw Karan Johar turning the maverick host of the show which was won by Uorfi Javed. Set against the majestic backdrop of a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan, The Traitors – Season One saw together 20 well-known personalities from across the entertainment spectrum. Now, buzz is strong for The Traitors Season 2, and several tentative celebrity names as contestants are doing the rounds. According to Siasat.com, let's check out the top contenders this season.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Soundous Moufakir
Soundous Moufakir
Moroccan-French actress and model won the MTV Splitsvilla X4. She also participated in MTV Roadies X9 and the stunt-based series Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari
Top television actress Shweta Tiwari is also rumoured to be on the show.
Shalini Passi
Shalini Passi
Shalini Passi is a prominent Delhi-based art collector, philanthropist, and socialite. She hogged attention for her appearance on Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives'.
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who recently took a digital detox is also expected to join the reality show.
Rapper Ikka (Ankit Patyal)
Rapper Ikka (Ankit Patyal)
Rapper Ikka is known by stage name Ikka and Ikka Singh (formerly Young Amli), is also a lyricist. He is also expected to join the show.
Ranveer Brar
Ranveer Brar
Celebrity chef-turned-actor Ranveer Brar is also rumoured to be on the reality show.
Parul Gulati
Parul Gulati
Actress-entrepreneur and who has is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand ‘Nish Hair’ is also rumoured to be on the reality show.
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui is also a reality show veteran. Previously he won Bigg Boss 17 and Lock Upp 1.
Krystle D'Souza
Krystle D'Souza
Famous television actress Krystle D'Souza is rumoured to be a part of the show.
Trending Photos