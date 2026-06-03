The Traitors Season 2 tentative contestants list: Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Tiwari to Krystle D'Souza - Who all will star in Karan Johar's hosted game show?

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Meet The Traitors Season 2 contestants: After witnessing an exceptional debut, The Traitors Season 2 was announced last year. Adapted from the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format by IDTV, The Traitors season 1 saw Karan Johar turning the maverick host of the show which was won by Uorfi Javed. Set against the majestic backdrop of a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan, The Traitors – Season One saw together 20 well-known personalities from across the entertainment spectrum. Now, buzz is strong for The Traitors Season 2, and several tentative celebrity names as contestants are doing the rounds. According to Siasat.com, let's check out the top contenders this season.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)