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NewsPhotosThese 8 emotional Korean dramas will make you teary-eyed: My Mister to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay - Check all names!
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These 8 emotional Korean dramas will make you teary-eyed: My Mister to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay - Check all names!

These 8 emotional Korean dramas will make you teary-eyed: From My Mister to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay - Check all the names.

 

 

Updated:May 29, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Korean dramas you can't miss

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Korean dramas you can't miss

Korean dramas you can't miss: If you love K-dramas, then here's the time to explore the emotional genre. The audience loves to binge-watch the shows on OTT and why not - from acting, screenplay to storytelling -fans are wowed by the master craft. Let's take a look at 8 emotional Korean dramas that will surely make you teary-eyed.

(Pic Courtesy: Show posters/Instagram)

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Uncontrollably Fond

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Uncontrollably Fond

The cast includes Kim Woo-bin, Suzy, and Lim Ju-hwan in lead roles. It shows the reunion of two ex-lovers who have now become a famous actor and a documentary producer. This heartfelt tale has 20 episodes.

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Thirty-Nine

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Thirty-Nine

Thirty-Nine is a 2022 South Korean television series directed by Kim Sang-ho and starring Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Ji-hyun. The series is a remake of the Chinese Drama 'Nothing But Thirty' which revolves around the friendship, romance, and love of three friends who are about to turn forty.

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Our Blues

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Our Blues

This show is among the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. It stars Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min and Kim Woo-bin.

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My Mister

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My Mister

This heart-wrenching tale won the coveted Baeksang Award for Best Drama: My Mister. My Mister stars Lee Sun Kyun, IU aka Lee Ji Eun, Park Ho San, Song Sae Byeok and Go Doo Shim.

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Mr Sunshine

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Mr Sunshine

This 2018 show stars Kim Tae-ri, Lee Byung-hun, and Ahn Yeon-suk in lead roles. Set in the 1900s, the historical romance melodrama explores activists fighting for Korea’s independence.

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It's Okay to Not Be Okay

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It's Okay to Not Be Okay

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a 2020 South Korean television series written by Jo Yong, directed by Park Shin-woo, and starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Gyu-young. 

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Goblin

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Goblin

This fantasy rom-com drama has fantasy, romance and comedy aplenty but the main plot is a heartbreak warfare. The cast includes Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, and Lee Dong-wook. 

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