These 8 emotional Korean dramas will make you teary-eyed: My Mister to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay - Check all names!

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Korean dramas you can't miss: If you love K-dramas, then here's the time to explore the emotional genre. The audience loves to binge-watch the shows on OTT and why not - from acting, screenplay to storytelling -fans are wowed by the master craft. Let's take a look at 8 emotional Korean dramas that will surely make you teary-eyed.

(Pic Courtesy: Show posters/Instagram)