These 8 emotional Korean dramas will make you teary-eyed: My Mister to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay - Check all names!
These 8 emotional Korean dramas will make you teary-eyed: From My Mister to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay - Check all the names.
Korean dramas you can't miss
Korean dramas you can't miss: If you love K-dramas, then here's the time to explore the emotional genre. The audience loves to binge-watch the shows on OTT and why not - from acting, screenplay to storytelling -fans are wowed by the master craft. Let's take a look at 8 emotional Korean dramas that will surely make you teary-eyed.
(Pic Courtesy: Show posters/Instagram)
Uncontrollably Fond
The cast includes Kim Woo-bin, Suzy, and Lim Ju-hwan in lead roles. It shows the reunion of two ex-lovers who have now become a famous actor and a documentary producer. This heartfelt tale has 20 episodes.
Thirty-Nine
Thirty-Nine is a 2022 South Korean television series directed by Kim Sang-ho and starring Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Ji-hyun. The series is a remake of the Chinese Drama 'Nothing But Thirty' which revolves around the friendship, romance, and love of three friends who are about to turn forty.
Our Blues
This show is among the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. It stars Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min and Kim Woo-bin.
My Mister
This heart-wrenching tale won the coveted Baeksang Award for Best Drama: My Mister. My Mister stars Lee Sun Kyun, IU aka Lee Ji Eun, Park Ho San, Song Sae Byeok and Go Doo Shim.
Mr Sunshine
This 2018 show stars Kim Tae-ri, Lee Byung-hun, and Ahn Yeon-suk in lead roles. Set in the 1900s, the historical romance melodrama explores activists fighting for Korea’s independence.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a 2020 South Korean television series written by Jo Yong, directed by Park Shin-woo, and starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Gyu-young.
Goblin
This fantasy rom-com drama has fantasy, romance and comedy aplenty but the main plot is a heartbreak warfare. The cast includes Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, and Lee Dong-wook.
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