THESE Bollywood Movies Flopped At The Box Office But Won Hearts Over Time
Bollywood Movies
Box office numbers don't always reflect a movie’s true value. Some films fail commercially upon release, only to be cherished later for their storytelling, performances, or ahead-of-its-time concepts.
Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
Starring: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor
A cult comedy now, this film flopped on release but is now quoted endlessly for its iconic characters and unforgettable dialogues.
Swades (2004)
Starring: Shah Rukh Khan
Despite a slow box office run, Ashutosh Gowariker's thought-provoking film about an NRI reconnecting with his roots found massive respect over time.
Tumbbad (2018)
Starring: Sohum Shah
A genre-defying horror-fantasy rooted in Indian mythology, Tumbbad stunned everyone with its eerie atmosphere, stunning visuals, and deep symbolism. While it didn’t generate huge commercial buzz, it later earned cult status for being a rare cinematic gem — now often listed among India’s finest horror films.
Laila Majnu (2018)
Starring: Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri
This modern retelling of the classic love saga didn’t make a mark commercially, but its raw performances, soulful music, and tragic narrative found love from a niche audience later. The film slowly gained cult status, especially among fans of poetic, tragic romances.
Tamasha (2015)
Starring: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
Critically polarizing at release, Imtiaz Ali's introspective film about identity has grown in stature and found a loyal fanbase.
Silsila (1981)
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan
A film shrouded in real-life controversies failed to impress at the box office, but its music and mature storytelling earned it posthumous acclaim.
Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)
Starring: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane
A heart-wrenching romantic drama that initially went unnoticed by the masses. Over time, however, the film’s emotional depth, moving soundtrack, and tragic ending struck a chord with viewers, especially among fans of intense love stories.
