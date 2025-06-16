Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2916635https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/these-bollywood-movies-flopped-at-the-box-office-but-won-hearts-over-time-2916635
NewsPhotosTHESE Bollywood Movies Flopped At The Box Office But Won Hearts Over Time
photoDetails

THESE Bollywood Movies Flopped At The Box Office But Won Hearts Over Time

These Bollywood gems may not have been instant hits, but they eventually found love from audiences, critics, and cinephiles alike.
Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Bollywood Movies

1/8
Bollywood Movies

Box office numbers don't always reflect a movie’s true value. Some films fail commercially upon release, only to be cherished later for their storytelling, performances, or ahead-of-its-time concepts.

 

Follow Us

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

2/8
Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Starring: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor

A cult comedy now, this film flopped on release but is now quoted endlessly for its iconic characters and unforgettable dialogues.

Follow Us

Swades (2004)

3/8
Swades (2004)

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan

Despite a slow box office run, Ashutosh Gowariker's thought-provoking film about an NRI reconnecting with his roots found massive respect over time.

Follow Us

Tumbbad (2018)

4/8
Tumbbad (2018)

Starring: Sohum Shah

A genre-defying horror-fantasy rooted in Indian mythology, Tumbbad stunned everyone with its eerie atmosphere, stunning visuals, and deep symbolism. While it didn’t generate huge commercial buzz, it later earned cult status for being a rare cinematic gem — now often listed among India’s finest horror films.

Follow Us

Laila Majnu (2018)

5/8
Laila Majnu (2018)

Starring: Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri

This modern retelling of the classic love saga didn’t make a mark commercially, but its raw performances, soulful music, and tragic narrative found love from a niche audience later. The film slowly gained cult status, especially among fans of poetic, tragic romances.

Follow Us

Tamasha (2015)

6/8
Tamasha (2015)

Starring: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Critically polarizing at release, Imtiaz Ali's introspective film about identity has grown in stature and found a loyal fanbase.

 

Follow Us

Silsila (1981)

7/8
Silsila (1981)

Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan

A film shrouded in real-life controversies failed to impress at the box office, but its music and mature storytelling earned it posthumous acclaim.

Follow Us

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)

8/8
Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)

Starring: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane

A heart-wrenching romantic drama that initially went unnoticed by the masses. Over time, however, the film’s emotional depth, moving soundtrack, and tragic ending struck a chord with viewers, especially among fans of intense love stories.

 

Follow Us
bollywood flopsunderrated Bollywood moviescult classic Bollywood filmsbox office failuresBollywood movies that became popular lateremotional Bollywood moviesLaila MajnuSanam Teri KasamTumbbadTamashaAndaz Apna ApnaSilsilabest Bollywood hidden gemsHindi movies with cult followingBollywood movies ahead of their timeUnderrated Hindi Filmsentertainment news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
MLC 2025
4 Indian Cricketers Who Are Playing In MLC 2025: Unmukt Chand, Agni Chopra And...
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
Meet Super Vasuki: India's longest Train With 6 Engines, 295 Coaches, Runs From …
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
Top 10 Indian Batters With Most Test Runs In England: Sachin Tendulkar At Top, Rahul Dravid Follows, Virat Kohli At...
camera icon9
title
Indian-origin cricketers
From Duleepsinhji To Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi: Indian-Origin Cricketers Who Played for England; See Full List
camera icon8
title
PK Mahanandia
Meet The Man From Odisha Who Sold Everything, Cycled 6,000 KM From India To Sweden, Crossed Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, And Turkey — All For Love
NEWS ON ONE CLICK