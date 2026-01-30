'They are on a BREAK'! Not just Arijit Singh, check these top 5 celebs who announced retirement or a brief 'break' from work in 2026

2 / 6

Popular Indian playback singer sent shock waves across his fanbase when he announced his retirement plans on social media. He wrote: Arijit expressed his gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post on Instagram handle. He rather will be focussing on independent music.

His last playback song happens to be 'Maathrubhumi' for Salman Khan's 'The Battle Of Galwan'.