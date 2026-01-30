'They are on a BREAK'! Not just Arijit Singh, check these top 5 celebs who announced retirement or a brief 'break' from work in 2026
Let's take a look at some famous names from the showbiz world, who shook their fanbase by announcing retirement or a brief hiatus from work - yes, 'they are on a break, officially'!
Top 5 celebs who announced retirement or a brief 'break'
Top 5 celebs who announced retirement or a brief 'break': The year 2026 didn't really start off on a break-free note, it seems. The desi audience has been in shock ever since popular singer Arijit Singh announced a break from playback singing. Now, coincidentally, he is not the first one to do so this year. Let's take a look at some famous names from the showbiz world, who shook their fanbase by announcing retirement or a brief hiatus from work - yes, 'they are on a break, officially'!
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Arijit Singh retirement
Popular Indian playback singer sent shock waves across his fanbase when he announced his retirement plans on social media. He wrote: Arijit expressed his gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post on Instagram handle. He rather will be focussing on independent music.
His last playback song happens to be 'Maathrubhumi' for Salman Khan's 'The Battle Of Galwan'.
Thalapathy Vijay (Acting/Politics)
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Jana Nayagan is reported to be his swan song before he enters full-time into politics. He announced his retirement from movies to focus entirely on his political career and party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Zakir Khan announced break
Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan announced a temporary hiatus from his stage shows due to ongoing health concerns. In a candid and heartfelt message shared via his Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old performer expressed the toll that relentless touring has taken on his well-being.
Neha Kakkar's break post
Singer Neha Kakkar recently announced on social media that she is taking a break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work”. She shared, “Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you".
Bryan Cranston announced break
Hollywood star Bryan Cranston recently announced that he will be taking a temporary retirement from his acting career and his business ventures in 2026. The Daily Star quoted the actor as telling the media, "I want to change the paradigm once again. For the last 24 years, Robin (his wife, Robin Dearden) has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."
Trending Photos