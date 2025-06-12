photoDetails

This 28-Year-Old SRK Movie Has 17 Songs, 4 Superhits — It’s Not DDLJ, Taal, Devdas, Or Rockstar! The Film Is....

Bollywood and music go hand in hand, from romance to action, even thrillers. Songs are the soul of Indian cinema. And today, we’re talking about a 1997 musical gem starring Shah Rukh Khan. With a whopping 17 songs — yes, 17! including 4 chartbusters, this film is still etched in fans’ hearts. Surprisingly, it’s not DDLJ, Taal, Devdas, or even Rockstar. So which movie are we talking about?

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 06:14 PM IST

Bollywood Is Nothing Without Songs 1 / 6 Whether it's a heartbreak anthem or a joyous dance number, songs shape the emotional journey of Indian cinema. Many films owe their legacy to their unforgettable soundtracks.

Can You Guess This Musical Marvel? 2 / 6 A film from 1997 featuring Shah Rukh Khan with a staggering 17 songs. It's not Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Taal, or Rockstar. The answer may surprise you.

Hint: It Starred Mahima Chaudhary & SRK 3 / 6 Directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, this romantic musical featured Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhary, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. Still not sure? Read on.

One Movie, 17 Songs! 4 / 6 Yes, the film is none other than Pardes. A cultural clash drama set against the backdrop of Indian values vs Western lifestyle, Pardes touched hearts with its soulful music and emotional storytelling.

Shot Across Continents 5 / 6 Pardes was filmed in stunning international and Indian locations — from Los Angeles and Vancouver to Agra and Uttarakhand, giving it a rich visual appeal.