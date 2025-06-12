Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2915098https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/this-28-year-old-srk-movie-has-17-songs-4-superhits-it-s-not-ddlj-taal-devdas-or-rockstar-the-film-is-2915098
NewsPhotos This 28-Year-Old SRK Movie Has 17 Songs, 4 Superhits — It’s Not DDLJ, Taal, Devdas, Or Rockstar! The Film Is....
photoDetails

This 28-Year-Old SRK Movie Has 17 Songs, 4 Superhits — It’s Not DDLJ, Taal, Devdas, Or Rockstar! The Film Is....

Bollywood and music go hand in hand, from romance to action, even thrillers. Songs are the soul of Indian cinema. And today, we’re talking about a 1997 musical gem starring Shah Rukh Khan. With a whopping 17 songs — yes, 17! including 4 chartbusters, this film is still etched in fans’ hearts. Surprisingly, it’s not DDLJ, Taal, Devdas, or even Rockstar. So which movie are we talking about?
Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Bollywood Is Nothing Without Songs

1/6
Bollywood Is Nothing Without Songs

Whether it’s a heartbreak anthem or a joyous dance number, songs shape the emotional journey of Indian cinema. Many films owe their legacy to their unforgettable soundtracks.

 

Follow Us

Can You Guess This Musical Marvel?

2/6
Can You Guess This Musical Marvel?

A film from 1997 featuring Shah Rukh Khan with a staggering 17 songs. It’s not Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Taal, or Rockstar. The answer may surprise you.

Follow Us

Hint: It Starred Mahima Chaudhary & SRK

3/6
Hint: It Starred Mahima Chaudhary & SRK

Directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, this romantic musical featured Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhary, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. Still not sure? Read on.

 

Follow Us

One Movie, 17 Songs!

4/6
One Movie, 17 Songs!

Yes, the film is none other than Pardes. A cultural clash drama set against the backdrop of Indian values vs Western lifestyle, Pardes touched hearts with its soulful music and emotional storytelling.

Follow Us

Shot Across Continents

5/6
Shot Across Continents

Pardes was filmed in stunning international and Indian locations — from Los Angeles and Vancouver to Agra and Uttarakhand, giving it a rich visual appeal.

Follow Us

Other High-Song-Count Classics

6/6
Other High-Song-Count Classics

Hum Aapke Hain Koun – 14 Songs

Taal – 12 Songs

Rockstar – 14 Songs

Mohabbatein – 9 Songs

DDLJ – 7 Songs

But Pardes still stands tall with 17 tracks, blending melodies with meaningful narrative.

Follow Us
PardesBollywood Triviapardes moviepardes 17 songsbollywood movie with 17 songs
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan’s Forgotten Love Story With Isha Sharvani: 8-Year Relationship That Almost Led To Marriage - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble’s Love Story: How India’s Spin Legend Married Chethana Ramatheertha And Fought For Her Daughter’s Custody - In Pics
camera icon6
title
Countries with zero Indians
SHOCKING! Not 1 But 5 Countries With ZERO Hindu Population, No Indian Resident In These Popular Places...
camera icon19
title
Shoaib Akhtar
Meet Rubab Khan: Shoaib Akhtar’s Wife Who Stays Away From Limelight Despite 18-Year Age Gap
camera icon20
title
Anam Mirza
Meet Anam Mirza: Sania Mirza’s Millionaire Sister, Fashion Entrepreneur & Wife Of Mohammad Azharuddin’s Son - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK