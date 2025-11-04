Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2980064https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/this-actor-makes-history-as-first-openly-gay-man-named-sexiest-man-alive-2025-joining-legends-like-brad-pitt-dwayne-johnson-and-george-clooney-he-is-2980064
NewsPhotosThis Actor Makes History As First Openly Gay Man Named Sexiest Man Alive 2025, Joining Legends Like Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, and George Clooney, He Is...
photoDetails

This Actor Makes History As First Openly Gay Man Named Sexiest Man Alive 2025, Joining Legends Like Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, and George Clooney, He Is...

Who is the Sexiest Man Alive 2025? For the first time in the award’s 40-year history, People magazine has crowned an openly gay star, marking a groundbreaking moment in Hollywood’s evolving story of charm, confidence, and representation.

Updated:Nov 04, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Sexiest Man Alive 2025

1/7
Sexiest Man Alive 2025

Who is the Sexiest Man Alive 2025? US-based People magazine unveiled its 2025 “Sexiest Man Alive” late on Monday, describing the new honouree as “brimming with charm” and “dashing.”

Follow Us

Who Is The Sexiest Man Alive 2025?

2/7
Who Is The Sexiest Man Alive 2025?

Hollywood actor Jonathan Bailey received the title, calling the honour both flattering and “absolutely absurd.”

(Image: jbayleaf/Instagram)

Follow Us

Bailey Reacts

3/7
Bailey Reacts

The announcement was made during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Bailey shared his reaction to the news.

(Image: jbayleaf/Instagram)

Follow Us

Rose To Fame

4/7
Rose To Fame

Having begun acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company at age 7, Bailey rose to fame for his portrayal of Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

(Image: jbayleaf/Instagram)

Follow Us

Acclaimed Performances

5/7
Acclaimed Performances

His acclaimed performances in Fellow Travelers, Heartstopper, Wicked, and Jurassic World: Rebirth further cemented his versatility on screen and stage.

(Image: jbayleaf/Instagram)

Follow Us

First Openly Gay Man

6/7
First Openly Gay Man

Bailey, the first openly gay man to receive the title, as reported by DW, joked that his friends would be “furious” he hadn’t told them earlier, but would “squeal with delight” upon finding out.

(Images: jbayleaf/Instagram)

Follow Us

Sexiest Man Alive 40th anniversary

7/7
Sexiest Man Alive 40th anniversary

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Sexiest Man Alive tradition, which began in 1985 with Mel Gibson; last year’s title went to John Krasinski.

(Image: official.mel_gibson/Instagram)

Follow Us
Jonathan BaileySexiest Man AliveSexiest Man Alive 2025Who is the sexiest man alive 2025who is the sexiest man aliveBridgerton Jonathan BaileyJonathan Bailey Sexiest Man AliveJonathan Bailey newsJonathan Bailey moviesJonathan Bailey new filmJonathan Bailey updatesEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
5 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mohammed Shami, Heinrich Klaasen And...
camera icon7
title
CIBIL Score
Don’t Know RBI’s 15th-Day Rule? Your CIBIL Score Might Crash — Learn How To Keep It 750+
camera icon6
title
Meet Man With World’s Longest Name: Holds Guinness Record With Over 2,000 Words, But Faces Legal Battle Due To...
camera icon11
title
IND vs AUS 4th T20I predicted XI
Team India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs AUS 4th T20: Sanju Samson Benched Again as Jitesh Sharma Retains Finisher Role
camera icon7
title
Bigg Boss Contestants From Bihar
Bigg Boss Queens From Bihar: Monalisa To Manisha Rani - Meet 6 Contestants Who Captured Hearts In Salman Khan’s Show