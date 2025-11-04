This Actor Makes History As First Openly Gay Man Named Sexiest Man Alive 2025, Joining Legends Like Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, and George Clooney, He Is...
Who is the Sexiest Man Alive 2025? For the first time in the award’s 40-year history, People magazine has crowned an openly gay star, marking a groundbreaking moment in Hollywood’s evolving story of charm, confidence, and representation.
Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Who is the Sexiest Man Alive 2025? US-based People magazine unveiled its 2025 “Sexiest Man Alive” late on Monday, describing the new honouree as “brimming with charm” and “dashing.”
Who Is The Sexiest Man Alive 2025?
Hollywood actor Jonathan Bailey received the title, calling the honour both flattering and “absolutely absurd.”
(Image: jbayleaf/Instagram)
Bailey Reacts
The announcement was made during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Bailey shared his reaction to the news.
(Image: jbayleaf/Instagram)
Rose To Fame
Having begun acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company at age 7, Bailey rose to fame for his portrayal of Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton.
(Image: jbayleaf/Instagram)
Acclaimed Performances
His acclaimed performances in Fellow Travelers, Heartstopper, Wicked, and Jurassic World: Rebirth further cemented his versatility on screen and stage.
(Image: jbayleaf/Instagram)
First Openly Gay Man
Bailey, the first openly gay man to receive the title, as reported by DW, joked that his friends would be “furious” he hadn’t told them earlier, but would “squeal with delight” upon finding out.
(Images: jbayleaf/Instagram)
Sexiest Man Alive 40th anniversary
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Sexiest Man Alive tradition, which began in 1985 with Mel Gibson; last year’s title went to John Krasinski.
(Image: official.mel_gibson/Instagram)
Trending Photos