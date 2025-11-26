Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2989177https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/this-actor-once-hated-himself-and-had-no-source-of-income-now-lands-a-massive-role-opposite-ranveer-singh-in-dhurandhar-2989177
NewsPhotosThis Actor Once 'Hated' Himself And Had 'No Source Of Income'. Now Lands A Massive Role Opposite Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar
photoDetails

This Actor Once 'Hated' Himself And Had 'No Source Of Income'. Now Lands A Massive Role Opposite Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar

An actor who once walked away from modelling and struggled through years of uncertainty is now back in the spotlight with a major new role, oppoaite Ranveer Singh.

Updated:Nov 26, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Guess the Actor

1/7
Guess the Actor

In an old 2024 interview with Pop Diaries, the actor revealed he “hated” himself after seeing his rushes in Moksha and immediately quit modelling, not realising the film would take six years to complete.

 

Follow Us

'No Source Of Income'

2/7
'No Source Of Income'

He said he had “no source of income” during that period and survived only because a compassionate landlord allowed him to stay without paying rent.

 

Follow Us

The Actor Is...

3/7
The Actor Is...

That actor is Arjun Rampal, who began his journey as a successful model before breaking into films.

 

Follow Us

Music Videos

4/7
Music Videos

He first appeared in several popular 1990s music videos, including Bekaraar, Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya, and Don’t Marry Maya, showcasing a commanding screen presence.

 

Follow Us

Bollywood Debut

5/7
Bollywood Debut

Rampal made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001) and earned praise for his performance, followed by impactful roles in Deewaanapan, Aankhen, Vaada, Dil Ka Rishta, and Don.

 

Follow Us

Versatile Roles

6/7
Versatile Roles

He also expanded his filmography with roles in Raajneeti, Rock On!, Satyagraha, Housefull, The Final Call, and Nail Polish.

Follow Us

Arjun Rampal - Angel of Death

7/7
Arjun Rampal - Angel of Death

Now, he gears up for a major comeback opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, playing ISI Major Iqbal, an “Angel of Death”–like antagonist that marks yet another reinvention in his career.

(All Images: rampal72/Instagram)

Follow Us
meet actorguess whoguess the actorArjun RampalArjun Rampal moviesDhurandhararjun rampal dhurandharEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Men's T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Match, Full Schedule, Brand Ambassador, Teams, Stadiums, Live Streaming, Format - All You Need To Know
camera icon7
title
Keibul Lamjao National Park
World's Only Floating National Park: Home To Several Wildlife; Not In US Or China, It's In India's…
camera icon9
title
World
World’s 2nd Highest-Paid CEO: Meet Man From Ghaziabad Who Faced 400 Rejections, Serves On Uber And Bharti Airtel's Boards, And Now Leads Rs 11,60,00,00,00,00,000 Cybersecurity Firm; Check His Net Worth
camera icon7
title
EPFO
Basic Salary Under New Wage Code Explained: 50% Wage Formula And 15% In-Kind Limit To Impact EPF & Gratuity
camera icon12
title
tax-free countries 2026
Want A Tax-Free Life In 2026? Here Are The Best Countries To Move - From UAE To Monaco