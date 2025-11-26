This Actor Once 'Hated' Himself And Had 'No Source Of Income'. Now Lands A Massive Role Opposite Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar
An actor who once walked away from modelling and struggled through years of uncertainty is now back in the spotlight with a major new role, oppoaite Ranveer Singh.
Guess the Actor
In an old 2024 interview with Pop Diaries, the actor revealed he “hated” himself after seeing his rushes in Moksha and immediately quit modelling, not realising the film would take six years to complete.
'No Source Of Income'
He said he had “no source of income” during that period and survived only because a compassionate landlord allowed him to stay without paying rent.
The Actor Is...
That actor is Arjun Rampal, who began his journey as a successful model before breaking into films.
Music Videos
He first appeared in several popular 1990s music videos, including Bekaraar, Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya, and Don’t Marry Maya, showcasing a commanding screen presence.
Bollywood Debut
Rampal made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001) and earned praise for his performance, followed by impactful roles in Deewaanapan, Aankhen, Vaada, Dil Ka Rishta, and Don.
Versatile Roles
He also expanded his filmography with roles in Raajneeti, Rock On!, Satyagraha, Housefull, The Final Call, and Nail Polish.
Arjun Rampal - Angel of Death
Now, he gears up for a major comeback opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, playing ISI Major Iqbal, an “Angel of Death”–like antagonist that marks yet another reinvention in his career.
(All Images: rampal72/Instagram)
Trending Photos