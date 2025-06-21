THIS Actor Shed 50 Kilos And Made A BLOCKBUSTER Debut - Find Out How Yoga Became His Lifelong Ally
THIS inspiring Bollywood actor shed 50 kilos before his debut film, crediting yoga as a key part of his physical and mental transformation.
Yoga Day 2025
This International Yoga Day, let's get to know about this actor who lost nearly 50 kg before stepping into Bollywood, transforming himself into a lead-ready physique.
Ishaqzaade
He went on to star in the critically acclaimed film Ishaqzaade (2012), marking a strong debut that earned him the Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut.
Arjun Kapoor
He’s none other than Arjun Kapoor, son of producer Boney Kapoor, who has since built a diverse filmography that includes movies like Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka and more.
Overcoming Lifelong Obesity
When asked about his transformation, in a 2022 exclusive interview with Times of India, Arjun shared that he fought obesity since "the last 20 odd years", gaining weight from “just breathing around food,” and uses yoga to help calm a 'restless' mind.
International Yoga Day 2025
On International Yoga Day 2025, Arjun expressed his pride in celebrating this day, which has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. Speaking to ANI, Arjun Kapoor said, "I am very happy and proud that we all celebrate it together. I think both physical and mental health are the most important. India should celebrate it with pride, as it has gone to the world from us. Yoga is something that has gone global, and today, I feel proud to be an Indian and part of this movement."
Healing Through Iyengar Yoga
He specifically mentioned practising Iyengar yoga to improve posture and alleviate lower-back and hip pain, showing that yoga played a key role in his ongoing wellness, not just weight loss.
Persistence is Key
Arjun urges people to begin with simple steps, like walking or short yoga sessions, sharing that it took him about four years to complete his transformation and underlining the importance of persistence.
Image Credits
(All Images: Instagram/X)
