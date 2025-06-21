THIS Actor Shed 50 Kilos And Made A BLOCKBUSTER Debut - Find Out How Yoga Became His Lifelong Ally

5 / 8

On International Yoga Day 2025, Arjun expressed his pride in celebrating this day, which has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. Speaking to ANI, Arjun Kapoor said, "I am very happy and proud that we all celebrate it together. I think both physical and mental health are the most important. India should celebrate it with pride, as it has gone to the world from us. Yoga is something that has gone global, and today, I feel proud to be an Indian and part of this movement."