NewsPhotosTHIS Anime Sold Out In Just 10 Minutes In Japan, Set To Break Box Office Records - India Release Date Announced
photoDetails

THIS Anime Sold Out In Just 10 Minutes In Japan, Set To Break Box Office Records - India Release Date Announced

In just 10 minutes, this anime film sold out theatres across Japan, and it’s now on track to rewrite box office history.

Updated:Jul 19, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Amid a crowded slate of anime content in 2025, one theatrical release has taken the industry by storm, selling out shows and crashing ticketing platforms.

 

Advance bookings for the film were wiped out within just 10 minutes of opening, signalling massive fan anticipation and historic demand.

 

The film is none other than the highly anticipated first chapter of the final arc in the Demon Slayer franchise.

 

Set inside Muzan Kibutsuji’s shape-shifting Infinity Castle, the film launches the climactic war between the Demon Slayer Corps and the remaining Upper-Rank demons.

 

Initial reviews praise the film for its unflinching emotional depth, intense action, and stunning animation. Fans call it the “most devastating” chapter to date.

 

Infinity Castle is now being compared to 2020’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which grossed over 40 billion Yen globally and became the highest-grossing anime film of all time. Movie critics believe this new release may soon surpass it.

The film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Part 1 premiered in Japan on July 18, 2025, marking the thrilling beginning of its final arc.

Indian anime fans can catch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Part 1 in cinemas nationwide starting September 12. The film will be available in both Japanese (with subtitles) and Hindi dubbed formats. (Image: IMDb/YouTube Still)

 

 

