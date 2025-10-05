This Blockbuster Film Created 3 Superstars - All Died Within 4 Years, One Was Sridevi… The Other Two Will Break Your Heart.
Yash Chopra
Yash Chopra is widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema, particularly known for redefining romance on screen with his distinct visual style, emotionally layered storytelling, and timeless music.
The Impact of Chandni (1989)
Chandni, released in 1989, became one of the most significant romantic dramas of its era. The film is credited with reviving the romantic musical genre in Hindi cinema, shifting the trend away from action-heavy films of the 1980s, and ushering in a new wave of soft, melody-driven storytelling.
Lead Cast and Star Power
Chandni featured three of the biggest stars of Indian cinema at the time, Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna, whose performances were central to the film’s success.
Lead actors’ loss
The film holds even greater emotional weight today, as all three of its lead actors have passed away within four years.
Sridevi (1963-2018)
Sridevi, who played the lead role in Chandni, passed away suddenly in Dubai in February 2018. She was attending a family wedding when she was found unresponsive in a hotel bathroom.
Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020)
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with leukemia. His passing came during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he had spent over a year undergoing treatment in New York before returning to India.
Vinod Khanna (1946-2017)
Vinod Khanna, known for his powerful screen presence, passed away in April 2017 due to advanced bladder cancer.
