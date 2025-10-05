Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2968321https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/this-blockbuster-film-created-3-superstars-all-died-within-4-years-one-was-sridevi-the-other-two-will-break-your-heart-2968321
NewsPhotosThis Blockbuster Film Created 3 Superstars - All Died Within 4 Years, One Was Sridevi… The Other Two Will Break Your Heart.
photoDetails

This Blockbuster Film Created 3 Superstars - All Died Within 4 Years, One Was Sridevi… The Other Two Will Break Your Heart.

This iconic film, released 36 years ago, launched three legendary superstars, all of whom passed away within four years one was Sridevi and the other two left an equally unforgettable legacy.
Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Yash Chopra

1/7
Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra is widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema, particularly known for redefining romance on screen with his distinct visual style, emotionally layered storytelling, and timeless music.

(Image: IMDb)

Follow Us

The Impact of Chandni (1989)

2/7
The Impact of Chandni (1989)

Chandni, released in 1989, became one of the most significant romantic dramas of its era. The film is credited with reviving the romantic musical genre in Hindi cinema, shifting the trend away from action-heavy films of the 1980s, and ushering in a new wave of soft, melody-driven storytelling.

(Image: IMDb)

Follow Us

Lead Cast and Star Power

3/7
Lead Cast and Star Power

Chandni featured three of the biggest stars of Indian cinema at the time, Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna, whose performances were central to the film’s success.

(Image: IMDb)

Follow Us

Lead actors’ loss

4/7
Lead actors’ loss

The film holds even greater emotional weight today, as all three of its lead actors have passed away within four years.

(Image: X)

Follow Us

Sridevi (1963-2018)

5/7
Sridevi (1963-2018)

Sridevi, who played the lead role in Chandni, passed away suddenly in Dubai in February 2018. She was attending a family wedding when she was found unresponsive in a hotel bathroom.

(Image: X)

Follow Us

Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020)

6/7
Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with leukemia. His passing came during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he had spent over a year undergoing treatment in New York before returning to India.

(Image: ANI)

Follow Us

Vinod Khanna (1946-2017)

7/7
Vinod Khanna (1946-2017)

Vinod Khanna, known for his powerful screen presence, passed away in April 2017 due to advanced bladder cancer.

(Image: X)

Follow Us
SrideviChandniVinod KhannaYash ChopraRishi KapoorSridevi deathJanhvi Kapoorrishi kapoor deathVinod Khanna deathEntertainmentbollywood blockbuster movieBlockbuster Movie
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind Vs Aus
India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI Against Australia: Shubman Gill As Captain, Rohit Sharma To Open, Virat Kohli To Bat At No. 3, Nitish Reddy To Play At...
camera icon7
title
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna Engaged To Vijay Deverakonda, But Did You Know She Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor-Director?
camera icon5
title
airport
World’s Largest Airport: Can House Thousands Of Football Ground, 776 Sqkm In Area, Has Luxurious Lounges, Restaurant; Not located in US, UK, China But …
camera icon7
title
WTC 2025-27 Points Table
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND vs WI 1st Test: Australia On Top, England At 4th Spot, India At...
camera icon8
title
most powerful navies 2025
8 Most Powerful Navies Defining Global Maritime Dominance In 2025