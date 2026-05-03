Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3043245https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/this-bollywood-movie-became-one-of-the-most-controversial-releases-in-india-triggering-protests-theatre-vandalism-and-public-outrage-3043245
NewsPhotosThis Bollywood movie became one of the most controversial releases in India, triggering protests, theatre vandalism, and public outrage
photoDetails

This Bollywood movie became one of the most controversial releases in India, triggering protests, theatre vandalism, and public outrage

A particular Bollywood film released in the late 1990s became one of the most controversial movies in India. After its release, it triggered strong public reactions, protests by certain groups, and incidents of vandalism at cinema halls where it was being screened. The situation escalated to the point where screenings were disrupted, and legal questions were raised before the Supreme Court regarding protection, law and order, and responsibility of the authorities.

Updated:May 03, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Release of the Film and Certification

1/7
Release of the Film and Certification

The film Fire, directed by Deepa Mehta, was released in India on 13 November 1998 after receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. At first, it was shown in many theatres without any major problems.

 

Follow Us

Storyline of the Film

2/7
Storyline of the Film

The movie tells the story of two married women in a traditional Indian household who feel neglected in their marriages and eventually develop a romantic relationship with each other. The film deals with themes like loneliness, identity, and same-sex relationships, which were considered bold and controversial at that time.

 

Follow Us

Initial Screening Without Controversy

3/7
Initial Screening Without Controversy

For about two to three weeks after its release, the film ran normally in theatres and was watched by audiences without protests or disruptions.

 

Follow Us

Beginning of Protests

4/7
Beginning of Protests

According to the India Today report, "Furore over Fire" (Dec 21, 1998), the film had already completed three weeks of screening before the protests began. On December 2, 1998, the report states that "a handful of protesters" from the Sena’s Mahila Aghadi targeted Mumbai’s New Empire and Cinemax theatres. 

 

Follow Us

Acts of Vandalism in Theatres

5/7
Acts of Vandalism in Theatres

The protesters damaged cinema halls by breaking glass, tearing and burning posters, and shouting slogans. Because of this, theatre owners had to stop the screenings and return money to viewers. Similar incidents happened in other places as well.

 

Follow Us

Legal Action and Supreme Court Petition

6/7
Legal Action and Supreme Court Petition

The filmmakers and others, including actor Dilip Kumar, approached the Supreme Court seeking protection for the film and an independent investigation.

 

Follow Us

State Response and Closure of Case

7/7
State Response and Closure of Case

A film called Fire was released after government approval, but some groups protested and damaged cinemas showing it. The petitioners claimed political leaders had encouraged the violence and asked the Supreme Court for protection and a proper investigation. The State said it had already taken action against the culprits. Since the government had changed and no complaints were made against the new one, the Court felt no further orders were needed and closed the case.

Follow Us
Controversial Bollywood moviecontroversial movieFireFilm protestsLGBTQ Bollywood film
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Controversial Bollywood movie
This Bollywood movie became one of the most controversial releases in India, triggering protests, theatre vandalism, and public outrage
camera icon13
title
#Travel
10 hotels where you sleep underwater, watch fish from your bed
camera icon7
title
India's longest bridge
India's longest bridge: 9.15 km in length, can handle war tanks and earthquakes; Located on THIS river; Not in Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra
camera icon10
title
Lakshmi Mittal net worth
Who is Lakshmi Mittal? RR new owner who is known as 'King of steel'; has net worth of Rs 1,80,000,00,00,000 bought Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's team at Rs 15,660 cr with Poonawala and Badale - In pics
camera icon7
title
India Hill Stations
India's top hill station destinations: From West Bengal to Kerala - Plan your 2026 summer vacation