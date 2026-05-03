This Bollywood movie became one of the most controversial releases in India, triggering protests, theatre vandalism, and public outrage
A particular Bollywood film released in the late 1990s became one of the most controversial movies in India. After its release, it triggered strong public reactions, protests by certain groups, and incidents of vandalism at cinema halls where it was being screened. The situation escalated to the point where screenings were disrupted, and legal questions were raised before the Supreme Court regarding protection, law and order, and responsibility of the authorities.
Release of the Film and Certification
The film Fire, directed by Deepa Mehta, was released in India on 13 November 1998 after receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. At first, it was shown in many theatres without any major problems.
Storyline of the Film
The movie tells the story of two married women in a traditional Indian household who feel neglected in their marriages and eventually develop a romantic relationship with each other. The film deals with themes like loneliness, identity, and same-sex relationships, which were considered bold and controversial at that time.
Initial Screening Without Controversy
For about two to three weeks after its release, the film ran normally in theatres and was watched by audiences without protests or disruptions.
Beginning of Protests
According to the India Today report, "Furore over Fire" (Dec 21, 1998), the film had already completed three weeks of screening before the protests began. On December 2, 1998, the report states that "a handful of protesters" from the Sena’s Mahila Aghadi targeted Mumbai’s New Empire and Cinemax theatres.
Acts of Vandalism in Theatres
The protesters damaged cinema halls by breaking glass, tearing and burning posters, and shouting slogans. Because of this, theatre owners had to stop the screenings and return money to viewers. Similar incidents happened in other places as well.
Legal Action and Supreme Court Petition
The filmmakers and others, including actor Dilip Kumar, approached the Supreme Court seeking protection for the film and an independent investigation.
State Response and Closure of Case
A film called Fire was released after government approval, but some groups protested and damaged cinemas showing it. The petitioners claimed political leaders had encouraged the violence and asked the Supreme Court for protection and a proper investigation. The State said it had already taken action against the culprits. Since the government had changed and no complaints were made against the new one, the Court felt no further orders were needed and closed the case.
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