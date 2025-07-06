THIS Controversial Film Starred A Real-Life Father And Daughter As Romantic Leads, Featuring Her Debut And His Wife In A Supporting Role; The 2009 Kannada Movie Is...

Advertisement
NewsPhotosTHIS Controversial Film Starred A Real-Life Father And Daughter As Romantic Leads, Featuring Her Debut And His Wife In A Supporting Role; The 2009 Kannada Movie Is...
This 2009 Kannada film drew controversy for casting a real-life father and daughter as romantic leads, marking her acting debut and featuring his wife in a supporting role.
Updated:Jul 06, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
Controversial Casting

Controversial Casting

This film made headlines for one of the most controversial casting choices in Indian cinema history. It featured a romantic storyline between a middle-aged professor and a young college student.

Real-Life Pairing

Real-Life Pairing

The male lead, a banker-turned-filmmaker, cast himself opposite his daughter, then a PU II student. Their on-screen pairing led to significant public and media debate due to the unusual nature of the casting.

Title & Direction

Title & Direction

The film, titled Mussanjeya Gelathi (Kannada: ಮುಸ್ಸಂಜೆಯ ಗೆಳತಿ), was directed, produced, and written by B. P. Srinivas. Although he initially considered veteran actor Anant Nag for the lead role, Srinivas ultimately decided to portray the character himself, citing his prior acting experience. Speaking to the Times of India, he stated, "This is perhaps the first time the world that a father and daughter are acting as a hero and heroine in a romantic movie."

Family Project

Family Project

The Kannada film stars Srinivas and his daughter Shalini Srinivas, who played romantic leads opposite each other. Srinivas also wore multiple hats, director, producer, and scriptwriter, claiming the film delivers a moral message and avoids vulgarity.

Acting Debut

Acting Debut

Shalini Srinivas made her acting debut in the film, describing the experience as nerve-wracking but ultimately rewarding. She said, "In fact, I wanted to become a heroine and this has given me a chance. I was very nervous when I faced the camera for the first time. Now, I can act smoothly." Even Srinivas’s wife, Navanitha Srinivas, appeared in the film, playing the role of a college principal.

Moral Messaging

Moral Messaging

The film was promoted as a clean, message-driven drama targeted at students and teachers, with director Srinivas emphasising that it contains no vulgarity and upholds strong moral values. However, despite these intentions, Mussanjeya Gelathi is remembered more for its controversial casting choice than its narrative. 

Film Release

Film Release

Mussanjeya Gelathi was released on 4 September 2009 and featured six songs. According to director B. P. Srinivas, the film is reportedly the first time of a real-life father and daughter portraying romantic leads as hero and heroine in a movie.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK