THIS Controversial Film Starred A Real-Life Father And Daughter As Romantic Leads, Featuring Her Debut And His Wife In A Supporting Role; The 2009 Kannada Movie Is...

Shalini Srinivas made her acting debut in the film, describing the experience as nerve-wracking but ultimately rewarding. She said, "In fact, I wanted to become a heroine and this has given me a chance. I was very nervous when I faced the camera for the first time. Now, I can act smoothly." Even Srinivas’s wife, Navanitha Srinivas, appeared in the film, playing the role of a college principal.