This country had NO cinema hall for 35 years, only 2 Indian movies starring BIGGEST superstars have been shot there - Can you name it?

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Why cinema halls were banned?

Films were considered to be un-Islamic by religious clerics, who were of the view that cinema has a negative influence and they had grave concerns about male and females watching the movies together in public. This was during the wave of conservatism and religious clerics pressure in the late 1970s and early 80s. During the Islamic revival movement in the 1980s, political reaction to increase Islamist activism, including the 1979 seizure of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the government closed all cinemas and theaters.

However, the ban was lifted as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative - focusing on a liberal approach and modernisation.