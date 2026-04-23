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NewsPhotosThis country had NO cinema hall for 35 years, only 2 Indian movies starring BIGGEST superstars have been shot there - Can you name it?
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This country had NO cinema hall for 35 years, only 2 Indian movies starring BIGGEST superstars have been shot there - Can you name it?

This country with no cinema hall for 35 years: The country faced religious pressure to not have a public cinema hall. Let's find out more about this in this feature.

 

Updated:Apr 23, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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This country had NO cinema hall for 35 years

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This country had NO cinema hall for 35 years

Country with no cinema halls: You will be surprised to know about this country where movie halls were banned for as long as 35 years. Despite producing several films and boasting of having fine acting talents from the land - the country faced religious pressure to not have a public cinema hall. Let's find out more about this in this feature:

 

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Meet country with NO public cinema hall

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Meet country with NO public cinema hall

Meet country with NO public cinema hall

Saudi Arabia is a country where notably there were restrictions in place and theatres were closed after religious activism in the 1980s. There was only one IMAX theater in Khobar. However, there were no cinemas in Saudi Arabia from 1983 to 2018. First cinema in Saudi Arabia opened on April 18, 2018 in Riyadh, after facing a ban for 35 years.

(pic courtesy: freepik, representational use only)

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Why cinema halls were banned?

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Why cinema halls were banned?

Why cinema halls were banned?

Films were considered to be un-Islamic by religious clerics, who were of the view that cinema has a negative influence and they had grave concerns about male and females watching the movies together in public. This was during the wave of conservatism and religious clerics pressure in the late 1970s and early 80s. During the Islamic revival movement in the 1980s, political reaction to  increase Islamist activism, including the 1979 seizure of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the government closed all cinemas and theaters.

However, the ban was lifted as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative - focusing on a liberal approach and modernisation.

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Cinema license in Saudi

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Cinema license in Saudi

Cinema license in Saudi

In 2017, the Board of Directors of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media in Saudi Arabia agreed to issue licenses to those wishing to open cinemas in the Kingdom. By 2030, Saudi Arabia will reportedly have more than 300 theaters with over 2,000 movie screens.

(pic courtesy: uae.voxcinemas.com)

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Censorship in Saudi Cinema

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Censorship in Saudi Cinema

Censorship in Saudi Cinema

Cinema of Saudi Arabia, whether locally-produced or foreign-sourced, is subject to Saudi censorship.

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Which is the first Saudi film?

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Which is the first Saudi film?

Which is the first Saudi film?

'Al-Thubab' and starring Hassan Al-Ghanim, was produced in 1950. However, Keif al-Hal?, released in 2006 and was billed as Saudi Arabia's first film. 

(pic courtesy: movie poster)

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Indian movies shot in Saudi Arabia

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Indian movies shot in Saudi Arabia

Indian movies shot in Saudi Arabia

Rajinikanth's Kaala, a Tamil venture was the first Indian film to be released in Saudi Arabia following the lifting of the cinema ban in 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki (2023) schedule was shot in the NEOM region of Saudi Arabia, marking a first for Bollywood in that location.

(pic courtesy: movie poster)

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