Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2920819https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/this-famous-indian-actor-was-offered-vibhishanas-role-in-ranbir-kapoor-sai-pallavis-ramayana-but-rejected-due-to-this-reason-2920819
NewsPhotosTHIS Famous Indian Actor Was Offered Vibhishana's Role In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana But REJECTED Due To THIS Reason...
photoDetails

THIS Famous Indian Actor Was Offered Vibhishana's Role In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana But REJECTED Due To THIS Reason...

Meet this famous Indian Actor Was Offered Vibhishana's Role In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Let's find out who was set to portray Vibhishana in the epic saga.

 

Updated:Jun 24, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

THIS Famous Indian Actor Was Offered Vibhishana's Role

1/6
THIS Famous Indian Actor Was Offered Vibhishana's Role

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana is being made in 2 parts. One of the most anticipated Indian movies, is being powered by top-tier talent, international VFX team, grand sets and an ensemble cast that brings this story to life. Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. Another big name has come forward who was supposedly offered a major role. Let's find out who was set to portray Vibhishana in Ramayana.

Follow Us

Meet Actor Who Was Offered Vibhishana's Role

2/6
Meet Actor Who Was Offered Vibhishana's Role

Talented actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently revealed that he was offered Nitesh Tiwari's period drama 'Ramayana'. The actor admitted that despite being offered Vibhishana's role in the epic-drama, he had to turn it down due to his schedule clashing with actor Yash.

Jaideep Ahlawat, in a recent interview with The Lallantop, mentioned that it was not possible to work out his dates with Yash. He said, "Offer hua tha. Par timing match nahi ho rahi thi. I think Yash kar rahe hain, KGF waale. I'm sure Raavan ki dates mujh se zyada important hogi," he added.

Follow Us

Ramayana Release

3/6
Ramayana Release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.

Follow Us

Ramayana's Massive Production

4/6
Ramayana's Massive Production

Ramayana is shaping up to be a visual and emotional cinematic spectacle like never before. While the film stars two of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, it is said that they will barely be seen sharing screen space together.

According to sources close to the production, "The makers have chosen to stay true to the original Valmiki text, where Lord Ram and Raavan do not encounter each other through most of the epic. Their worlds remain apart, their stories unfolding in parallel until destiny brings them face-to-face in the climactic battle. As per the original narrative, Ram learns of Raavan’s existence only after Sita’s abduction, and the two never meet until the battlefield confrontation in Lanka."

Follow Us

Ramayana Rumoured Star Cast

5/6
Ramayana Rumoured Star Cast

Mohit Raina – Lord Shiva

Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi

Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha

Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari

Amitabh Bachchan – Jatayu

Anil Kapoor – King Janak  

Vikrant Massey – Meghnad

Kunal Kapoor – Lord Indra

Vivek Oberoi – Vidyutjihva

Arun Govil – King Dasharath

Adinath Kothare – Bharat

Ramya Krishnan – Kaushalya 

Sheeba Chaddha – Sumitra  

Bobby Deol – Kumbhakaran

Follow Us

Ramayana Full Cast

6/6
Ramayana Full Cast

'Ramayana' is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who had earlier directed 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. The epic drama features Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita respectively.

Yash will be seen playing Raavan, Sunny Deol will be seen portraying the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming drama. Kajol Aggarwal has also joined the cast as Raavan's wife Mandodari. Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta will be seen in the roles of Lakshmana, Dashrath and Kaikeyi, respectively.

Follow Us
RamayanaVibhishana's RoleRanbir KapoorSai PallaviRamayana full castEntertainmentRamayana castVibhishanaJaideep AhlawatRamayana cast feeJaideep Ahlawat feeJaideep Ahlawat net worthLord Ramagoddess sitaLord Lakshmana
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Nature's Masterpieces: From Heterochromic Leopard To Parrot That Speaks, Here Are Some Rare Animals That Defy Ordinary
camera icon7
title
fascinating animal facts
Meet Muja: Oldest Living Alligator In Captivity Aged...; Holds Guinness World Record, Not From India Or Africa, Belongs To...
camera icon12
title
Auto news
Should You Buy 2025 Tata Altroz? Top 8 Pros And 4 Cons
camera icon8
title
chaat season
Chaat Season Is Here: 8 Must Try For Your Rainy Day Cravings
camera icon7
title
Jasprit Bumrah
5 Records Jasprit Bumrah Broke During IND vs ENG 1st Test: Overtaking Wasim Akram, Equalling Kapil Dev And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK