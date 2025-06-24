THIS Famous Indian Actor Was Offered Vibhishana's Role In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana But REJECTED Due To THIS Reason...
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana is being made in 2 parts. One of the most anticipated Indian movies, is being powered by top-tier talent, international VFX team, grand sets and an ensemble cast that brings this story to life. Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. Another big name has come forward who was supposedly offered a major role. Let's find out who was set to portray Vibhishana in Ramayana.
Meet Actor Who Was Offered Vibhishana's Role
Talented actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently revealed that he was offered Nitesh Tiwari's period drama 'Ramayana'. The actor admitted that despite being offered Vibhishana's role in the epic-drama, he had to turn it down due to his schedule clashing with actor Yash.
Jaideep Ahlawat, in a recent interview with The Lallantop, mentioned that it was not possible to work out his dates with Yash. He said, "Offer hua tha. Par timing match nahi ho rahi thi. I think Yash kar rahe hain, KGF waale. I'm sure Raavan ki dates mujh se zyada important hogi," he added.
Ramayana Release
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.
Ramayana's Massive Production
Ramayana is shaping up to be a visual and emotional cinematic spectacle like never before. While the film stars two of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, it is said that they will barely be seen sharing screen space together.
According to sources close to the production, "The makers have chosen to stay true to the original Valmiki text, where Lord Ram and Raavan do not encounter each other through most of the epic. Their worlds remain apart, their stories unfolding in parallel until destiny brings them face-to-face in the climactic battle. As per the original narrative, Ram learns of Raavan’s existence only after Sita’s abduction, and the two never meet until the battlefield confrontation in Lanka."
Ramayana Rumoured Star Cast
Mohit Raina – Lord Shiva
Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi
Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha
Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari
Amitabh Bachchan – Jatayu
Anil Kapoor – King Janak
Vikrant Massey – Meghnad
Kunal Kapoor – Lord Indra
Vivek Oberoi – Vidyutjihva
Arun Govil – King Dasharath
Adinath Kothare – Bharat
Ramya Krishnan – Kaushalya
Sheeba Chaddha – Sumitra
Bobby Deol – Kumbhakaran
Ramayana Full Cast
'Ramayana' is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who had earlier directed 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. The epic drama features Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita respectively.
Yash will be seen playing Raavan, Sunny Deol will be seen portraying the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming drama. Kajol Aggarwal has also joined the cast as Raavan's wife Mandodari. Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta will be seen in the roles of Lakshmana, Dashrath and Kaikeyi, respectively.
