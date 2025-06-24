4 / 6

Ramayana is shaping up to be a visual and emotional cinematic spectacle like never before. While the film stars two of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, it is said that they will barely be seen sharing screen space together.

According to sources close to the production, "The makers have chosen to stay true to the original Valmiki text, where Lord Ram and Raavan do not encounter each other through most of the epic. Their worlds remain apart, their stories unfolding in parallel until destiny brings them face-to-face in the climactic battle. As per the original narrative, Ram learns of Raavan’s existence only after Sita’s abduction, and the two never meet until the battlefield confrontation in Lanka."