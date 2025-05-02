2 / 6

Born as Veera Sunder Singh in Shimla, her father Sunder Singh was a Conservator in the Forest Department. She studied at Auckland House and Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla. She passed intermediate from St. Bede's College, Shimla in 1953, and joined Bhargava Municipal College (BMC), during this period, she acted in several English plays at Shimla's noted Gaiety Theatre.

She made her debut in 1964 release Haqeeqa, directed by Chetan Anand, elder brother of superstar Dev Anand and Vijay Anand. What followed was 'Heer Raanjha' in 1970, opposite actor Raaj Kumar. The movie was a massive hit.