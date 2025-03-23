1 / 7

India's richest comedian is none other than Kanneganti Brahmanandam aka Brahmanandam. A legendary Telugu actor, impersonator, and voice artist, he has entertained audiences for over 35 years. With a staggering net worth of ₹500 crore, he surpasses top comedians like Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Vir Das. Known for his impeccable comic timing, His earnings per film, even for cameo roles, outshine many prominent figures in the Industry, solidifying his status as 'king of comedy.'