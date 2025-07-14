THIS 'Nagin' Actress Was Born In Muslim Family But Became Famous With Hindu Name, Married A Pakistani Cricketer And Left Showbiz...She Is
Today, in this 'meet actress' series, we are going to delve deeper into the life and times of a popular actress who won a million hearts with her performances quite early in Bollywood. She was a 70s superstar who made her debut at just 15. Her rise to stardom was noticed by all and this meant all eyes were on her personal life too. Let's figure out more about this absolute stunner of an icon:
Meet Actress Who Turned 'Nagin' On-Screen
Yes, we are talking about none other than Reena Roy - hailed as one of the most beautiful faces in Bollywood back in 70s. She made her film debut with B R Ishara's Zaroorat (1972) at 15 but it was with Jaise Ko Taisa (1973) and the romance-action film Zakhmee (1975) which got her attention. In 1976, Roy she tasted success with action thriller Kalicharan and the horror film Nagin - which made her an overnight superstar. In 1978, Reena Roy was again seen in superhits like Vishwanath and Aasha.
Who Is Reena Roy?
Not many know that Reena Roy was born as Saira Ali, the third daughter of Sadiq Ali, a small-time actor and Sharda Rai, who acted in film Bawre Nain and later produced the film Gunehgar Kaun. She has three siblings. After their parents divorced, her mother renamed all the four children. Reena Roy was initially renamed Roopa Rai, which was further changed to 'Reena Roy' by the producer of her first film, Zaroorat.
When She Married Pakistani Cricketer
After it was widely speculated that she and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha were dating each other back in 80s, she surprised everyone with her wedding news. Reena Roy got married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and left the acting world. However, the duo got divorced in the 1990s. The couple has a daughter named Jannat, better known as Sanam Khan.
Reena Roy's Best on-screen pairings
Reena Roy-Shatrugan Sinha delivered 9 hits off the 16 they did together as the lead pair whereas with Jeetendra, the actress starred in 17 marital dramas like Badaltey Rishtey (1978) and Pyaasa Sawan (1982) that set her career on a high.
Jeetendra-Reena Roy have worked in 22 films together and in 17 movies they were paired romantically.
Reena Roy's Best Films
Jaise Ko Taisa (1973), Zakhmee (1975), Kalicharan (1976), Nagin (1976), Jaani Dushman (1979), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983) and Asha Jyoti (1984), Naseeb (1981) Sanam Teri Kasam (1982), Udhar Ka Sindur among several others.
Reena Roy's Comeback
Reena Roy returned to Bollywood in 1992, in a supporting role in Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). Her last film appearance was in JP Dutta's Refugee (2000). Later, she was seen in TV show, such as Eena Meena Deeka produced by her sister Barkha. After the serial ended, the sisters opened an acting school in 2004.
She has made occasional appearances on television as a guest, most recently on Indian Idol.
