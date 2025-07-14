Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931235https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/this-nagin-actress-was-born-in-muslim-family-but-became-famous-with-hindu-name-married-a-pakistani-cricketer-and-left-showbiz-she-is-2931235
NewsPhotosTHIS 'Nagin' Actress Was Born In Muslim Family But Became Famous With Hindu Name, Married A Pakistani Cricketer And Left Showbiz...She Is
photoDetails

THIS 'Nagin' Actress Was Born In Muslim Family But Became Famous With Hindu Name, Married A Pakistani Cricketer And Left Showbiz...She Is

Meet Actress: Her rise to stardom was noticed by all and this meant all eyes were on her personal life too. Let's figure out more about this absolute stunner of an icon

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

THIS Actress Was Born In Muslim Family But

1/7
THIS Actress Was Born In Muslim Family But

Today, in this 'meet actress' series, we are going to delve deeper into the life and times of a popular actress who won a million hearts with her performances quite early in Bollywood. She was a 70s superstar who made her debut at just 15. Her rise to stardom was noticed by all and this meant all eyes were on her personal life too. Let's figure out more about this absolute stunner of an icon: 

Follow Us

Meet Actress Who Turned 'Nagin' On-Screen

2/7
Meet Actress Who Turned 'Nagin' On-Screen

Yes, we are talking about none other than Reena Roy - hailed as one of the most beautiful faces in Bollywood back in 70s. She made her film debut with B R Ishara's Zaroorat (1972) at 15 but it was with Jaise Ko Taisa (1973) and the romance-action film Zakhmee (1975) which got her attention. In 1976, Roy she tasted success with action thriller Kalicharan and the horror film Nagin - which made her an overnight superstar. In 1978, Reena Roy was again seen in superhits like Vishwanath and Aasha.

Follow Us

Who Is Reena Roy?

3/7
Who Is Reena Roy?

Not many know that Reena Roy was born as Saira Ali, the third daughter of Sadiq Ali, a small-time actor and Sharda Rai, who acted in film Bawre Nain and later produced the film Gunehgar Kaun. She has three siblings. After their parents divorced, her mother renamed all the four children. Reena Roy was initially renamed Roopa Rai, which was further changed to 'Reena Roy' by the producer of her first film, Zaroorat.

Follow Us

When She Married Pakistani Cricketer

4/7
When She Married Pakistani Cricketer

After it was widely speculated that she and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha were dating each other back in 80s, she surprised everyone with her wedding news. Reena Roy got married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and left the acting world. However, the duo got divorced in the 1990s. The couple has a daughter named Jannat, better known as Sanam Khan.

Follow Us

Reena Roy's Best on-screen pairings

5/7
Reena Roy's Best on-screen pairings

Reena Roy-Shatrugan Sinha delivered 9 hits off the 16 they did together as the lead pair whereas with Jeetendra, the actress starred in 17 marital dramas like Badaltey Rishtey (1978) and Pyaasa Sawan (1982) that set her career on a high.

Jeetendra-Reena Roy have worked in 22 films together and in 17 movies they were paired romantically.

Follow Us

Reena Roy's Best Films

6/7
Reena Roy's Best Films

Jaise Ko Taisa (1973), Zakhmee (1975), Kalicharan (1976), Nagin (1976), Jaani Dushman (1979), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983) and Asha Jyoti (1984), Naseeb (1981) Sanam Teri Kasam (1982), Udhar Ka Sindur among several others.

Follow Us

Reena Roy's Comeback

7/7
Reena Roy's Comeback

Reena Roy returned to Bollywood in 1992, in a supporting role in Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). Her last film appearance was in JP Dutta's Refugee (2000). Later, she was seen in TV show, such as Eena Meena Deeka produced by her sister Barkha. After the serial ended, the sisters opened an acting school in 2004.

She has made occasional appearances on television as a guest, most recently on Indian Idol. 

Follow Us
meet actressReena RoyReena Roy picswho is Reena RoyReena Roy husbandEntertainmentactress who quit filmsmuslim actresses
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Elli AvrRam
Who Is Elli AvrRam? Ex-Big Boss Contestant Sparks Dating Rumours With Ashish Chanchlani
camera icon8
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...
camera icon10
title
F35
Not F-16, Su-30 or F-35 — This Fighter Jet Dominates as the World’s Best-Selling
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For July 14- 20: Check Your THEME For This Week
camera icon8
title
Oldest Tree
Meet 'Methuselah': Oldest Living Individual Tree, Over 4500 Years Old, Stands As Testament To Time
NEWS ON ONE CLICK