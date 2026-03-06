THIS Pakistani actress claimed she had relationship with Dev Anand, '‘Unse relationship toh har kisam ka ho gaya tha’, was about to work with Salman Khan in...

5 / 7

Anita Ayoob's career

Anita made her acting debut in a drama Gardish in 1987. She also represented her country in Miss Asia Pacific International beauty pageant held in Manila, Philippines in 1989.

In 1992 she did a drama Hasina-E-Alam which was based on Waheeda Naseem's novel Hasina-E-Alam. She did a drama Eid Flight in 1993 - the same year she travelled to India for a commercial shooting. Actor-filmmaker Dev Anand, reportedly spotted her there as he was looking for a new actress, and that's how she got a role in his movie 'Pyaar Ka Tarana'.

In 1994, she was cast in Prem Chakra co-starring with Deepak Tijori, Ashok Saraf, Sophia Khan, Arun Bakshi, Jackie Bhantu and Musaddique. The film was directed by Mustanseer but the movie got shelved.

She worked with Dev Anand again in 1995. She was offered Gangster and it turned out to be a hit.

She successfully worked simultaneously in Bollywood and Lollywood.