THIS Pakistani actress claimed she had relationship with Dev Anand, '‘Unse relationship toh har kisam ka ho gaya tha’, was about to work with Salman Khan in...

Meet Pakistani actress who worked in Bollywood
Meet Pakistani actress: In our 'who am I' feature today, let's take a look at this famous actress who worked both in Bollywood and Lollywood. She earned fame in both countries and went to star with A-listers. One of her old interviews is now going viral where she admitted to have been in a relationship with none other than late legendary Dev Anand. Read more about the actress:
Who is Anita Ayoob?
Anita Ayoob is a Pakistani actress and model has featured in several Bollywood and Lollywood films. She also did a few commercials and TV dramas during the 1980s and 1990s.
Anita Ayoob's personal life
She was born in Karachi, Pakistan and studied from a Private Girls College and graduated from University of Karachi with a master's degree in English literature. She was discovered by a modeling agent to model for advertising and she agreed. She came to India to study acting and was trained in acting by Roshan Taneja at Roshan Taneja School of Acting at Mumbai.
She also has a brother actor Sherry Malik and actress Amber Ayub is her sister.
Relation with Dev Anand
In a interview given to Lehren channel, she said: “In Denmark, we lived together for four weeks, he was on the third floor and I was on the second. And you know, when you live together like that, seeing each other every morning and spending the whole day side by side, you automatically get to know everything about a person. I didn’t mind choosing him as a boyfriend, as a mother, as a father, as a brother–as everything!”
“Unse relationship toh har kisam ka ho gaya tha, ek bade bhai, ek father, ek boyfriend, ek mother. Relation har kisam ka tha, " she said.
Anita Ayoob's career
Anita made her acting debut in a drama Gardish in 1987. She also represented her country in Miss Asia Pacific International beauty pageant held in Manila, Philippines in 1989.
In 1992 she did a drama Hasina-E-Alam which was based on Waheeda Naseem's novel Hasina-E-Alam. She did a drama Eid Flight in 1993 - the same year she travelled to India for a commercial shooting. Actor-filmmaker Dev Anand, reportedly spotted her there as he was looking for a new actress, and that's how she got a role in his movie 'Pyaar Ka Tarana'.
In 1994, she was cast in Prem Chakra co-starring with Deepak Tijori, Ashok Saraf, Sophia Khan, Arun Bakshi, Jackie Bhantu and Musaddique. The film was directed by Mustanseer but the movie got shelved.
She worked with Dev Anand again in 1995. She was offered Gangster and it turned out to be a hit.
She successfully worked simultaneously in Bollywood and Lollywood.
Anita Ayoob's film with Salman Khan
She was offered a movie titled Bulund ( previously called Nihatta) with Salman Khan. She reportedly had filmed some portions of the movie but left it due to reasons unknown. The film was later offered to Somy Ali.
Interestingly, after quitting this movie, Anita signed a film with Dev Anand.
Anita Ayoob's husband
She married Saumil Patel, an Indian Gujarati businessman in 1995 and moved to New York. She has a son named Shazer with Saumil Patel. However, they got divorced.
She again tied the knot with Subak Majeed, a Pakistani businessman.
