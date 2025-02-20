THIS Pakistani Actress Turned Up The Heat In Aquarius Mermaid Photoshoot, Sparked Dating Rumours With Rapper Badshah, Her Net Worth Is...
Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is known for starring in several hit daily soaps is a social media star as well. With over 17.5 million followers on Instagram alone, she sure has got fandom rising across the globe. Not just in Pakistan, but her latest show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum with Fahad Mustafa won many hearts in India as well. The young actress recently celebrated her birthday and dropped a sensational Aquarius (that's her sun sign) bold photoshoot looking like a mermaid. Take a look at her photos here:
Hania Aamir's Career
Hania made her screen debut with the comedy film Janaan in 2016. However, she got fame with Titli and Visaal. In 2017, she featured in the comedy drama Na Maloom Afraad 2 and the aerial combat-war Parwaaz Hai Junoon in 2018. Hania was noted for her performances in the 2019 drama Anaa. In 2021, she was seen portraying Hala Hamza in the family-drama Mere Humsafar opposite Farhan Saeed and became a household name. The TV show The gained huge popularity not only in Pakistan but also in Bangladesh, India and Nepal.
Hania Aamir's Net Worth
Hania is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan and according to Siasat.com charges Rs 3 to 4 lakh per episode. Her estimated net worth is reported to be over 43 crore PKR.
Hania Aamir Dating Badshah?
Rapper Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's dating rumour speculation went high after the latter attended one of Badshah's concerts and shared a clip from the event on her Instagram Stories. However, in a chat at Sahitya AajTak 2024, Badshah cleared the air and denied the speculation, describing her as a 'very good friend' and emphasizing the 'great connection' they share.
Hania Aamir's Bollywood Debut
According to HT, Hania Aamir was recently in London to attend an event aimed at raising funds for the Sahara Trust. During the event, when asked if she would consider working in Bollywood if Karan Johar offered her a film, the actress responded, “Aayegi toh sochenge. If it’s a good project, I will definitely consider it. Inshallah!”
Hania Aamir's Upcoming Projects
After starring in a successful show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania will next star opposite Bilal Abbas Khan in the upcoming drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, reportedly.
