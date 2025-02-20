THIS Pakistani Actress Turned Up The Heat In Aquarius Mermaid Photoshoot, Sparked Dating Rumours With Rapper Badshah, Her Net Worth Is...

1 / 6

Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is known for starring in several hit daily soaps is a social media star as well. With over 17.5 million followers on Instagram alone, she sure has got fandom rising across the globe. Not just in Pakistan, but her latest show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum with Fahad Mustafa won many hearts in India as well. The young actress recently celebrated her birthday and dropped a sensational Aquarius (that's her sun sign) bold photoshoot looking like a mermaid. Take a look at her photos here: