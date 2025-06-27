2 / 6

Veteran actor Neena Gupta from Panchayat Season 4 is the very actor who almost landed a role in Christopher Nolan's film. Yes, you read that right!

Known for her striking contribution to Bollywood and international cinema, did audition for a role in the Hollywood film Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. She auditioned in Los Angeles for the role of Priya Singh, but ultimately, the part went to someone else.

Neena Gupta Hollywood Films: She has apperared in several international films, including Gandhi (1982) and Merchant Ivory productions like The Deceivers (1988), In Custody (1993), and Cotton Mary (1999).