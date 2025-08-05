THIS Psychological Drama Marked Its Debut On OTT Just 24 Hours After Its Theatrical Release
Record-Breaking Move
The Tamil thriller made headlines by debuting on OTT just 24 hours after its theatrical release.
Theatrical Release
The film was first released in Telugu as My Baby on July 18, 2025, through SK Pictures and later premiered in theatres on June 20, 2025 in Tamil Nadu, generating a mix of curiosity and anticipation.
Sudden Digital Drop
The film was made available on JioHotstar in just 24 hours of its release on July 19, 2025, in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
And The Movie Is?
The movie in question is DNA, starring Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan, which is generating major buzz for its unusually swift transition to OTT platforms. It follows the story of Anand, who is shattered by the loss of his girlfriend and turns to alcohol addiction, while Divya battles Borderline Personality Disorder, struggling to trust others and find a suitable life partner.
Box Office
With the digital release happening so soon, concerns arose that the theatrical box office, especially for the Telugu-dubbed version titled My Baby.
Director’s Bold Choice
Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, DNA blends psychological drama and crime thriller elements, making it a risky yet calculated release tactic.
Image Credit
(All Images: IMDb/YouTube Still/X/Instagram)
Trending Photos