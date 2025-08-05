Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2941864https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/this-psychological-drama-marked-its-debut-on-ott-just-24-hours-after-its-theatrical-release-2941864
NewsPhotosTHIS Psychological Drama Marked Its Debut On OTT Just 24 Hours After Its Theatrical Release
photoDetails

THIS Psychological Drama Marked Its Debut On OTT Just 24 Hours After Its Theatrical Release

This Tamil thriller made its OTT debut just 24 hours after hitting theatres, surprising fans with its swift digital release.
Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Record-Breaking Move

1/7
Record-Breaking Move

The Tamil thriller made headlines by debuting on OTT just 24 hours after its theatrical release.

Follow Us

Theatrical Release

2/7
Theatrical Release

The film was first released in Telugu as My Baby on July 18, 2025, through SK Pictures and later premiered in theatres on June 20, 2025 in Tamil Nadu, generating a mix of curiosity and anticipation.

Follow Us

Sudden Digital Drop

3/7
Sudden Digital Drop

The film was made available on JioHotstar in just 24 hours of its release on July 19, 2025, in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Follow Us

And The Movie Is?

4/7
And The Movie Is?

The movie in question is DNA, starring Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan, which is generating major buzz for its unusually swift transition to OTT platforms. It follows the story of Anand, who is shattered by the loss of his girlfriend and turns to alcohol addiction, while Divya battles Borderline Personality Disorder, struggling to trust others and find a suitable life partner.

Follow Us

Box Office

5/7
Box Office

With the digital release happening so soon, concerns arose that the theatrical box office, especially for the Telugu-dubbed version titled My Baby.

Follow Us

Director’s Bold Choice

6/7
Director’s Bold Choice

Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, DNA blends psychological drama and crime thriller elements, making it a risky yet calculated release tactic.

Follow Us

Image Credit

7/7
Image Credit

(All Images: IMDb/YouTube Still/X/Instagram)

Follow Us
Tamil movieDNAMovie ReleaseOTT releaseTamil Thrilleratharvaanimisha sajayanentertainment news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Tamil movie
THIS Psychological Drama Marked Its Debut On OTT Just 24 Hours After Its Theatrical Release
camera icon10
title
Shakespeare
8 Films You Never Knew Were Inspired By Shakespeare’s Plays
camera icon8
title
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation
EPFO Auto-Settlement: How Much Money Can You Claim And Time Taken To Process Your PF Money? EXPLAINED
camera icon12
title
Raksha Bandhan 2025 gifts for sister
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 With These Loving Gifts That Will Constantly Make Your Sister Smile
camera icon16
title
raksha bandhan 2025
10 Adorable DIY Rakhi Ideas To Make At Home This Raksha Bandhan 2025 - Your Brother Will Love Number 7
NEWS ON ONE CLICK