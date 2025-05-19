This South Indian Actress Was Born To Muslim Father, Converted To Christianity, Married A Tamil Superstar And Did One Bollywood Film — Guess Who She Is?
One of the Most Successful Child Artists
This South Indian actress was among the most successful child artists in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. She was popularly known as Baby Shalini.
Born to a Muslim-Christian Family
She was born on 20 November 1979 to Babu (a Muslim) and Alice (a Christian), growing up in a diverse interfaith household.
Married to a Tamil Superstar
She began dating her co-star in 1999 during the shoot of Amarkalam. The Tamil megastar later proposed to her.
Who Are We Talking About?
The actress is none other than Shalini Kumar, the beloved wife of superstar Ajith Kumar.
Wedding Bells
Ajith and Shalini got married on 24 April 2000 in Chennai. Ajith Kumar is a Hindu. After marriage, Shalini gracefully stepped away from acting, completing only two unfinished projects before retiring.
A Mother and Pillar of Support
Shalini took a step away from the limelight and is considered the backbone of Ajith’s life. The couple have two children: Anoushka and Aadvik.
Bollywood Connection
Did you know? Shalini also worked in Bollywood as a child artist. She appeared alongside Anil Kapoor in the 1989 film Rakhwala, playing the daughter of Shabana Azmi’s character.
