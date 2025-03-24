THIS TOP Pan-India Actress Refused Rs 200 Cr Alimony From Ex-Husband, Whose Second Marriage With Girlfriend Was Widely Covered: Report

2 / 6

So which actress is it? Well, it is none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya for divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage. They got separated with mutual consent. Back then it was reported that Samantha was offered an alimony of Rs 200 crore, which she refused.

On Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha addressed reports which said that she took the money. When Karan Johar asked her about the worst thing she had read about herself, she quipped, “That I took Rs 250 crore in alimony." She went on to clarify, “First they made up the story about the alimony, Rs 250 crores. Then they realised that this doesn’t seem like a believable story. So they switched it to Rs 25 crores. The truth is, I didn’t take a penny from anyone."