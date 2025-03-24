THIS TOP Pan-India Actress Refused Rs 200 Cr Alimony From Ex-Husband, Whose Second Marriage With Girlfriend Was Widely Covered: Report
Pan-India Actress Refused Rs 200 Cr Alimony From Ex-Husband: She featured in a superhit chartbuster dance number with none other than Allu Arjun.
Everytime a celeb couple breaks up, it does leave the family, friends and fans shattered. Recently, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-actress Dhanashree Verma got divorced and what followed was the buzz about the alimony amount. It has been reported by many sites that the amount of Rs 4.75 crore alimony has been settled between the two parties. Amid this , another celebrity divorce which happened a few years back got into limelight as the actress had refused to take the money as high as Rs 200 crore, allegedly.
So which actress is it? Well, it is none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya for divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage. They got separated with mutual consent. Back then it was reported that Samantha was offered an alimony of Rs 200 crore, which she refused.
On Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha addressed reports which said that she took the money. When Karan Johar asked her about the worst thing she had read about herself, she quipped, “That I took Rs 250 crore in alimony." She went on to clarify, “First they made up the story about the alimony, Rs 250 crores. Then they realised that this doesn’t seem like a believable story. So they switched it to Rs 25 crores. The truth is, I didn’t take a penny from anyone."
In October 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shared a joint statement reading: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."
The couple, after tying the knot in 2017, parted ways in 2021.
Chay has recently opened up on his divorce with Samantha. Speaking on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, he said, "We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision, and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don’t understand. I’m hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic of gossip. It became entertainment."
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4, 2024, in Hyderabad after dating for quite some time. The duo kept their affair hush-hush and confirmed the relationship with Sobhita in August last year by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony. The couple's wedding photos went viral on the internet.
Samantha was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition in 2023. The actress took a break from acting for her treatment. The autoimmune disorder that makes a person's immune system attack their muscles. It causes chronic inflammation - swelling that comes and goes over a long time.
After the treatment, Samantha made her big digital debut with the Prime Video series 'The Family Man 2' and starred in the Indian version of 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.
